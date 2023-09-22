What did federal prosecutors say about their indictment of Sen. Bob Menendez?

A 39-page indictment alleges that Sen. Bob Menendez accepted bribes from three New Jersey businessmen in exchange for helping them.

Damian Williams, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District in New York gave a brief overview of the three-count indictment against Menendez, his wife Nadine Arslanian Menendez, and the three businessmen — Wael Hana, Jose Uribe and Fred Daibes — for bribery offenses.

The indictment alleges that between 2018 and 2022, Menendez, who serves as the chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and his wife “engaged in a corrupt relationship with Hana, Uribe and Daibes” to the tune of hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes in exchange for Menendez using his “power and influence to protect, to enrich those businessmen and to benefit the government of Egypt.”

Williams noted that the indictment alleged the bribes came in the form of cash, gold, mortgage payments, a job for Nadine, a Mercedes and other things of value.

What did Damian Williams say?

“Constituent service is part of any legislator’s job. Senator Menendez is no different,” Williams said. “There are things Senator Menendez can do for his constituents and things that he says he cannot do for his constituents. He put it all on his Senate website … it says he cannot compel agency to act in someone’s favor, it says he cannot influence matters involving a private business, it says he cannot get involved in criminal matters or cases period. We allege that behind-the-scenes Senator Menendez was doing those things for certain people, the people who were bribing him and his wife.”

The indictment alleges that Menendez used the power and influence he has from his leadership role on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee to benefit Egypt by doing things like providing “sensitive, nonpublic U.S. government information to Egyptian officials” and to pressure officials at the Department of Agriculture to help Hana.

Williams also said that the indictment alleges Menendez tried to disrupt a criminal investigation by the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office connected to a relative of Uribe as well as the federal prosecution of Daibes by trying to get a new U.S. attorney installed that he could influence and by trying to influence the office overall.

'We're not done'

On display were images of the evidence the federal investigators found including the Mercedes that Menendez allegedly received from Uribe as well as gold bars and some of the cash said to have been found in a jacket bearing Menendez’s name.

“My office remains firmly committed to rooting out public corruption without fear or favor and without any regard to partisan politics. That’s in our DNA. It always has been, always will be,” Williams said. “This investigation is very much ongoing. We’re not done.”

Williams also thanked the FBI, the IRS, the Department of Justice and the prosecutors from his office for their “tremendous work.”

James Smith, the assistant director in charge of the FBI said that public corruption is one of their top priorities and that they will “continue to investigate public corruption cases.”

Katie Sobko covers the New Jersey Statehouse. Email: sobko@northjersey.com

Read the Menendez indictment

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Bob Menendez indictment: What did federal prosecutors say