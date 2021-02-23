Did the Fed's Powell just tap the brakes on mortgage rates? Don't bet on it

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Doug Whiteman
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Did the Fed&#39;s Powell just tap the brakes on mortgage rates? Don&#39;t bet on it
Did the Fed's Powell just tap the brakes on mortgage rates? Don't bet on it

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell doesn't see any good reason why average 30-year mortgage rates pole-vaulted over the 3% line in the last week, to the highest level since mid-June.

Rates have been following along as the interest on Treasury bonds has skyrocketed due to worries that an improving economy will stoke inflation. But Powell tells members of Congress that inflation is still "soft" and that the road ahead for the economy is "highly uncertain."

Will his reassurances help push mortgage rates back down? Experts say borrowers who want to be on the safe side should lock one of today's mortgage rates — because they could go higher.

What's been happening to mortgage rates?

three wooden houses and a red up arrow on the sign. Real estate value increase. High rates of construction, high liquidity. Supply and demand. Rising prices for housing, building maintenance.
Andrii Yalanskyi / Shutterstock

Just weeks after dipping to new all-time lows, mortgage rates have suddenly come roaring back. On Monday, Mortgage News Daily had 30-year fixed-rate mortgages averaging 3.10% — way up from 2.86% on Friday Feb. 12, ahead of Presidents Day weekend.

For borrowers, "it's time to wake up," writes Matthew Graham, MND's chief operating officer.

Mortgage rates tend to track the yield (interest) on the 10-year Treasury note, which has soared to places not seen in almost a year. Analysts say that rise is a reflection of investors' fears that COVID vaccinations and new stimulus checks will help heat up the economy too fast and kick up inflation.

The Fed's Powell doesn't sound too concerned about that.

"Following large declines in the spring, consumer prices partially rebounded over the rest of last year. However, for some of the sectors that have been most adversely affected by the pandemic, prices remain particularly soft," he told members of the Senate Banking Committee on Tuesday.

The Fed chief says inflation remains below 2% — the central bank's goal. And, though things should improve later this year, "the economic recovery remains uneven and far from complete, and the path ahead is highly uncertain," Powell says.

Powell's testimony may not have much impact

Key with keychain in a house shape in the door keyhole. Buy new home concept. Real estate market.
Inna Dodor / Shutterstock

Despite the chairman's soothing words, the bond market doesn't seem willing to shrug off the risk of inflation. The 10-year Treasury yield was little changed during and after his testimony — and that's probably not helpful for would-be borrowers who hope mortgage rates will approach record lows again.

"It's beginning to look as if last week’s rises in mortgage rates might stick," writes Peter Warden, editor of the website The Mortgage Reports. "They may not have much further to climb. But it’s hard to currently see reasons why they should fall back significantly anytime soon."

Here's a reality check, if you're considering buying a home or refinancing an existing mortgage and think 30-year mortgage rates at 3.10% are too high and worth waiting out: 10 years ago, rates were averaging close to 5%, according to mortgage giant Freddie Mac. And, 20 years ago, they were over 7%.

Given the risk that rates will rise further, Warden is recommending that his readers lock a rate now, whether they've got a loan that's closing in seven days or 60 days.

To find the lowest rate available in your area and for a person with your credit score, you need to shop around and compare multiple mortgage offers. More than one study has found comparing at least five loan offers can save you thousands of dollars over time.

Dust off those comparison shopping skills when it's time to buy or renew your homeowners insurance. Get rate quotes from several insurers and you're likely to find a lower price on the coverage you need.

Recommended Stories

  • Fed's Powell: Recovery incomplete, high inflation unlikely

    Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell underscored the U.S. economy's ongoing weakness Tuesday in remarks that suggested that the Fed sees no need to alter its ultra-low interest rate policies anytime soon. “The economic recovery remains uneven and far from complete, and the path ahead is highly uncertain,” Powell said in testimony to the Senate Banking Committee. Powell's comments are in contrast to the increasing optimism among many analysts that the economy will grow rapidly later this year.

  • Inflation doesn't change on a dime - Fed's Powell

    Powell spoke to a Senate Banking Committee hearing on the state of the economy.He told lawmakers the U.S. economic recovery remains "uneven and far from complete" and it will be "some time" before the Federal Reserve considers changing policies it adopted to help the country back to full employment.

  • 44 Pounds of Cocaine 'Frosted' Corn Flakes Seized by U.S. Customs

    The shipment from Peru had an estimated street value of nearly $3 million.

  • Tech selloff hits Nasdaq, Powell comments limit declines

    The Nasdaq index fell in volatile trading on Tuesday as investors sold off mega-cap growth stocks on valuation concerns, although Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's comments on the economy helped ease some selling pressure. In his testimony to the Senate Banking Committee, Powell pushed back on suggestions that the U.S. central bank's support for the economy risked inflating a dangerous asset bubble. "And if you made the assumption that inflation is on the rise and sold off some stocks, and then you hear that the Fed plans to stick to lower rates and quantitative easing then it might assuage some of those fears."

  • View Photos of the 2022 Lexus IS500 F Sport Performance

    With a 472-hp V-8 engine, this is the latest performance version of the IS sports sedan.From Car and Driver

  • Holiday bookings surge after lockdown exit plans

    Travel firms serving the UK and overseas report a huge jump in bookings and website traffic since Monday.

  • Explainer: U.S. Treasury's cash drawdown - and why markets care

    The U.S. Treasury is due to run down a $1.6 trillion bank account at the Federal Reserve as government spending ramps up in the months ahead - a move some analysts warn may crush short-term money rates further and flood financial markets with cash. The Treasury said recently it would halve its extraordinarily large balance at the so-called Treasury General Account (TGA) by April and cut it to $500 billion by the end of June. The U.S. government runs most of its day-to-day business through the TGA - managed by the New York Fed and into which flow tax receipts and proceeds from the sale of Treasury debt.

  • 30% Of Americans Have Tapped Into Their Retirement Accounts: Here's Why That's No Reason To Panic

    Many Americans have been forced to take drastic financial measures to make ends meet during the COVID-19 pandemic. Unfortunately, for a surprisingly large amount of people, those drastic measures included tapping into retirement savings. A new survey by Kiplinger found 30% of older American workers have either withdrawn or borrowed against their IRA or 401(k) in the past year. In March 2020, the CARES Act allowed Americans to borrow up to $100,000 from their retirement accounts. The good news for these Americans is that they have up to three years to replace that borrowed money without taxes or penalties. In the past year, the majority of those surveyed who took out such loans did so aggressively, borrowing more than $50,000. Related Link: 10 Powerful Ways To Maintain Conviction In A Losing Trade Don’t Panic: Clark Kendall, president of Kendall Capital, recently said that if you're one of the thousands of Americans that borrowed a significant amount of money from your retirement account, there’s no reason to panic at this point. However, keep in mind that you will be hit hard by taxes and penalties if you don't repay the loan within three years, so make repayment a priority as soon as it's financially viable given your personal situation. For Americans who need money, but haven’t yet turned to their retirement accounts, Kendall said they should consider that route an absolute last resort. “Exhaust other resources, such as emergency funds or other easily accessible forms of savings, before tapping retirement accounts,” he said. Know Your Options: Going the loan route is much more attractive at this point considering any withdrawals by Americans younger than 59.5 years of age will be hit with a 10% early withdrawal penalty. Those withdrawals will also be taxed as ordinary income, making them subject to the typical income tax rate as well. For anyone in an extreme short-term money crunch, there is an exception to the rule allowing people with an IRA to withdraw money without penalty as long as it is returned within 60 days. Before taking any drastic measures, Kendall said Americans should make sure they fully understand all their financial options and the potential consequences associated with each. “Factors such as age, family status, pension or no pension, spousal income, etc., affect these options — so coordinating with a financial advisor before making such moves remains wise,” he said. Benzinga’s Take: Another option that might be more appropriate for many homeowners, rather than tapping into a retirement account, is a home equity line of credit. Retirement savings are the ultimate next egg, so borrowing against your house could potentially help you avoid losing peace of mind about your future. (Photo by Jorge Flores on Unsplash) See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaHow Much Investing ,000 In Home Depot Stock 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth TodayHere's How Much Investing ,000 In Macy's Stock 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Yet Another Kardashian-Jenner Beauty Brand Has Entered the Chat

    Another brand may be joining the Kardashian-Jenner empire, this time from its momager matriarch. Kris Jenner is rumored to be launching a skin-care line after Jenner Communications applied for various trademarks on Feb.

  • Shailene Woodley Revealed She and Aaron Rodgers Have Actually Been Engaged “for a While”

    The actress never thought she'd end up with a guy who "throws balls" for a living.

  • Charge dropped against Black teenager who was walking home from work in Texas snow

    The mother of 18-year-old Rodney Reese said her son worked late to serve customers who needed supplies during last week's brutal winter storm.

  • Portland's Lillard upset that Timberwolves didn't hire from within

    Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard blasted the Minnesota Timberwolves for going outside their organization to hire their new head coach, saying he would have preferred to see David Vanterpool get the job.

  • The NEXT: 21 to watch in 2021

    Yahoo Finance's THE NEXT: 21 to watch in 2021 brings you an exclusive list of the next innovators, changemakers, and doers that will revolutionize their own fields and leave a lasting impact on all of our lives.

  • Powell: Rising bond yields signal recovery but Fed’s ‘job not done’

    Fed Chairman Jerome Powell told Congress that rising bond yields are a healthy sign of a return to normal.

  • Re-opening trades keep ripping

    Investors can't keep up with economic optimism right now.

  • Exclusive: 'Perfect trips' - Venezuela ships jet fuel to Iran in exchange for gasoline - sources

    Venezuela is shipping jet fuel to Iran in return for vital gasoline imports for the South American nation as part of a swap deal agreed by the two state-run oil firms, three people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters. Iran has ramped up assistance to Venezuela since last year as the United States tightened sanctions on both countries, hitting oil exports by state-run firms Petroleos de Venezuela and National Iranian oil Company (NIOC). Iran has sent flotillas of state-operated tankers carrying gasoline and feedstock for motor fuel to Venezuela, as well as equipment and spare parts to help the once-prosperous OPEC nation restart its dilapidated refineries.

  • Should You Follow Buffett Into Energy Stocks?

    Buffett has lately been doubling down on his energy investments while trimming his tech and banking holdings, and he's not the only billionaire making big moves in energy in 2021

  • Tesla rival Lucid Motors to go public in $24-billion mega SPAC deal

    Lucid, run by an ex-Tesla engineer, is the latest firm to tap the initial public offering market, with investors rushing into the EV sector, spurred by the rise of Tesla Inc and with emissions regulations toughening in Europe and elsewhere. The deal, which has a transaction equity value of $11.75 billion, includes a $2.1 billion cash contribution from CCIV and a PIPE (private investment in public equity) investment of 2.5 billion from investors. Reuters was first to report last week that Michael Klein had launched a financing effort to back the Lucid deal.

  • Lucid Motors' $62 billion valuation sparks bubble concerns

    Stock market investors valued electric vehicle maker Lucid Motors at $62 billion on Tuesday after a deal to merge with blank check firm Churchill Capital IV, sparking some concerns about the real worth of the company which has yet to start regular production. In comparison, General Motors Co was worth about $72.5 billion at mid-day Tuesday, while China's leading electric car maker Nio Inc was valued at $72 billion. Shares in Elon Musk's Tesla, which have surged more than 10 times in value over the past year to around $900, fell for a second day in a row on Tuesday, with its mid-day shares at $674 and its market capitalization at $647 billion.

  • Ahmed Zaki Yamani, Who Helped Lead 1973 Oil Embargo, Dies

    (Bloomberg) -- Sheikh Ahmed Zaki Yamani, the former Saudi Arabian energy minister who helped direct the 1973 oil embargo and was later kidnapped by Carlos the Jackal, has died. He was 90.He passed away in London and will be buried in Islam’s holiest city of Mecca, state-run Ekhbariya TV reported.Yamani, along with counterparts in other Arab oil exporters and Iran, managed a series of production cuts in 1973 and halted supplies to the U.S. and other Western countries. The embargo, which caused an international crisis after oil prices spiked, was a response to Washington’s support for Israel in the Yom Kippur war against Egypt and Syria. It coincided with successful efforts by petrostates to wrest control of their resources from international companies and marked Saudi Arabia’s emergence as a leading power in the oil world.Harvard-educated Yamani, who spoke English and French as well as Arabic, was dismissed by King Fahd in 1986, by which time crude prices had dropped to record lows. He had held the position for 24 years, making him the longest-serving oil minister in OPEC.He was “the leading light in OPEC during his eventful years as oil minister,” OPEC Secretary-General Mohammad Barkindo said to Bloomberg. “He was a very patient listener at our meetings. But once he spoke, every one paid attention with pin-drop silence. He was charismatic, with eloquence, yet humble and deeply religious.”He was also famous for comments that now look prescient as oil producers contemplate the transition away from fossil fuels. “The Stone Age didn’t end for lack of stone, and the Oil Age will end long before the world runs out of oil,” he said.Realizing that charging too much for crude could dislodge it as the world’s main source of fuel, Yamani sought to balance Saudi Arabia’s desire for steady income with pressure from nations such as Libya and Venezuela to ratchet up prices.As of February 2021, oil is still in abundant supply and Saudi Arabia is the world’s largest exporter. But governments and companies are ramping up investments in cleaner energies such as solar, wind and hydrogen to prevent global warming. BP Plc said last year that demand for oil may have already peaked.Yamani represented four Saudi kings at the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, a position that made him the nation’s most powerful commoner. During the 1970s, the group’s members tightened their hold over domestic resources and increased their take of profit from crude sales at the expense of foreign companies, most of them American and European, that had developed the assets.“The 1970s were the years of real progress,” Alirio Parra, Venezuela’s oil minister in the early 1990s and who died in 2018, said. “That was the period when OPEC and the producing countries gained control over the industry. We have to give credit, where credit is due, to one man -- Ahmed Zaki Yamani.”Hostage DramaOn Dec. 21, 1975, Yamani was among the 11 OPEC ministers taken hostage in Vienna, where the cartel is based, by Ilich Ramirez Sanchez, the Venezuelan terrorist better known as Carlos the Jackal.“Carlos and me, we were talking, joking and so on,” Yamani told Al Jazeera television in 2013. “I mean, he was very kind to me, but he told me he was going to kill me.”Yamani and Jamshid Amouzegar, his Iranian counterpart, were the last hostages to be released in Algiers, Algeria, where they’d been flown.Back home, Yamani oversaw the nationalization of what was to become the state oil company, Saudi Aramco. U.S. firms had been running production in the kingdom since Standard Oil of California signed the first concession in May 1933. The Saudi government bought 25% of the local company in 1972 and increased its holding to 60% the next year. It took total control of Saudi Aramco in 1980.Aramco’s now listed on the Riyadh stock exchange and has the largest market capitalization of any firm, bar Apple Inc.Energy EfficiencyBy the 1980s, OPEC’s policies had helped push major oil importers such as the U.S. and Europe to become more energy-efficient and to search for new sources of hydrocarbons.“I was against increasing the price of oil, and they attacked me for that,” Yamani told Al Jazeera, referring to other OPEC members. “When you raise the price of oil, you enable the oil companies to use the extra money to explore for oil, and this is what happened in the North Sea, in Mexico and elsewhere. So the level of production outside OPEC took place, competing with the price of OPEC.”After completing his tenure, Yamani founded the London-based Centre for Global Energy Studies, which provided analysis and consulting services for around 25 years from 1990.Early LifeBorn on June 30, 1930 in Mecca, Yamani attended both secular and Islamic schools. He graduated from Cairo’s King Fuad I University in 1951 before earning two master’s degrees in law, one from New York University in 1955 and another from Harvard University in 1956.Returning to Saudi Arabia, he founded the country’s first law firm and worked as a legal adviser to the kingdom on taxes as well as oil and minerals. He became oil minister in 1962. The following year, he set up the University of Petroleum and Minerals in the eastern city of Dhahran.In 1982 he founded Investcorp, a private equity group based in Bahrain, along with others including Mana Saeed Al-Otaiba, who was oil minister of the United Arab Emirates at the time, and Iraqi financier Nemir Kirdar. Investcorp became the largest firm of its kind in the Middle East, with assets of around $35 billion, and backed companies including Tiffany & Co. and Gucci Ltd.Later in life, Yamani established foundations for the preservation and publication of old Arabic and Islamic manuscripts.(Updates from fifth paragraph with quote.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.