Did you feel it? 3.5 magnitude earthquake shakes Jefferson County

KIRO 7 News Staff

A late morning earthquake shook residents in Jefferson County Friday, according to the United States Geological Survey.

At about 8:30 a.m., a 3.5 magnitude quake hit 17 kilometers west/southwest of Brinnon.

Early alerts pegged the quake at 3.6 M, but it was later downgraded to 3.5 M.