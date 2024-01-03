Did you feel it? An earthquake recorded in southern New Hampshire

Did you feel it? An earthquake shook southern New Hampshire three days into the new year.

The United States Geological Survey confirmed that a 2.0-magnitude earthquake was recorded at 2:49 p.m. Wednesday. It was centered in Loudon off Old Shaker Road.

The population in Loudon is 559.

Wednesday’s quake is the second recorded one in NH in less than two weeks. On Dec. 22, a magnitude-2.7 earthquake centered in Concord shook around 11:15 p.m.

“They may be related as either a pair or a foreshock/aftershock,” said a USGS official.

There were no initial reports of any damage or injuries.

Moderately damaging earthquakes strike somewhere in the region every few decades, and smaller earthquakes are felt roughly twice a year. The Boston area was damaged three times within 28 years in the middle 1700′s, according to USGS.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW