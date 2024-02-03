Did you feel it? Earthquake reports coming in all over the Four States

KSNF/KODE – Around 11:24 pm central standard time, residents from around the Four State area began flooding social media with reports of an earthquake.

Residents in southeast Kansas, southwest Missouri, and northwest Arkansas, along with northeastern Oklahoma all reporting furniture shaking, and cabinet doors opening.

The US Geological Survey reports a 5.1 magnitude trembler NW of Prague, Oklahoma that happened around 11:24 PM central standard time.

Most humans can feel a magnitude 2.5 or higher according to geological experts.

A 2.8 magnitude aftershock hit about ten minutes later at 11:36 PM.

If you felt the quake or aftershock, you can report your experience at USGS.gov.



