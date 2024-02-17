Did you feel it? Earthquake shakes Austin Metro early Saturday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A magnitude 4.7 earthquake hit, southeast of San Antonio, Texas, was felt through the Austin metro and as far north as Williamson County early Saturday morning.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the epicenter was located nearly two miles south-southeast of Falls City, Texas.

Their “did you feel it” map that relies on user-generated reports, cited generally “weak” to “light” shaking in the Austin Metro at 12:32 a.m. Saturday.

Occurring at the same time as gusty winds, many may have confused the shaking for the blowing wind.

There wasn’t just one earthquake in that general location this morning, but several. The 4.7 magnitude quake at 12:32 a.m. was the largest of at least seven quakes of magnitude 2.5 or higher occurring Friday night through Saturday.

The first larger quake was a fore-shock of magnitude 3.9 occurring at 9:49 p.m. Friday night.

Some people KXAN spoke with did feel it this morning. Do you have video of the early morning earthquake in Central Texas? Send it to us via reportit@kxan.com

Magnitude 4.0+ quakes are rare in Texas

According to data compiled by KXAN digital data reporter Christopher Adams, there were only 69 recorded earthquakes in the state rated 4.0 or stronger through February 7, 2024.

According to the USGS, fracking, mining and building dams have all been attributed to induced seismicity, where an earthquake is caused by human activity. In the south-central United States, a significant number of recent earthquakes are thought to be caused by humans.

