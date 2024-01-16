Did you feel it? Ohio community reports third earthquake this year

WHIO Staff

A minor earthquake was reported in northeast Ohio Tuesday afternoon.

The 2.0-magnitude earthquake occurred just before 12:40 p.m. near Madison, according to Cleveland TV stations WJW and WEWS.

>> Body cam video shows Ohio college student’s arrest, investigation finds use of force justified

The area has been hit by multiple low-grade earthquakes in recent months.

The earthquake was detected 5 miles below the surface, the United States Geological Survey reported.

Tuesday’s earthquake marks the third of the year and 14th since last August reported in the area, WEWS reported.

Recommended Stories