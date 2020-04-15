Did Fenix Outdoor International's (STO:FOI B) Share Price Deserve to Gain 85%?

Fenix Outdoor International AG (STO:FOI B) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 26% in the last quarter. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last five years have been pleasing. After all, the share price is up a market-beating 85% in that time.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Over half a decade, Fenix Outdoor International managed to grow its earnings per share at 22% a year. The EPS growth is more impressive than the yearly share price gain of 13% over the same period. So one could conclude that the broader market has become more cautious towards the stock.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We'd be remiss not to mention the difference between Fenix Outdoor International's total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price return. Arguably the TSR is a more complete return calculation because it accounts for the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested), along with the hypothetical value of any discounted capital that have been offered to shareholders. Fenix Outdoor International's TSR of 96% for the 5 years exceeded its share price return, because it has paid dividends.

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that Fenix Outdoor International shareholders are down 17% for the year. Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 3.5%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 14% per year over half a decade. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Fenix Outdoor International better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - Fenix Outdoor International has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on SE exchanges.

