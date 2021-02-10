Did your firm launch in the past five years? 2021 Startup Pitch Competition is for you

1 / 13

Did your firm launch in the past five years? 2021 Startup Pitch Competition is for you

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Rob Wile
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

We heard you, South Florida.

With lockdowns and COVID, it’s not the easiest time to launch a startup. Or to keep one moving, you told us.

To make life a wee bit easier, we’ve broadened the window for entry in the Miami Herald’s 2021 Startup Pitch Competition Community Track.

Enter, and your plan could be reviewed by our panel of well-connected judges and investors, including Chef Marcus Samuelsson, Shutterstock founder Jon Oringer and investor David Blumberg, along with some of the region’s savviest tech stalwarts.

The competition is open to South Florida-based startups founded - this is the new part! - no later than Dec. 31, 2016. All must be based in Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach or Monroe counties.

The Startup Pitch Competition has two tracks.

In the Community Track, entries must be for-profit businesses with a minimum viable product; the companies must be less than five years old.

All Community finalists will receive pitch coaching by Melissa Krinzman, co-founder of locally based investors Krillion Ventures.

In the FIU Track, entries can be ideas or actual businesses less than three years old. The track is open only to students, alumni and faculty of FIU. The track is sponsored by Florida International University College of Business.

FIU Track judges comes from the FIU community. All have been judging for several years and bring a wealth of experience that can help a team prepare for suc

As always, winners will be profiled in the Miami Herald’s Business Monday.

The deadline for all entries is March 2, 2021, at 11:59 p.m.

Full rules and tips for both tracks are available at miamiherald.com/news/business/business-plan-challenge/.

And the judges are....

COMMUNITY TRACK

Leigh-Ann Buchanan

Leigh-Ann A. Buchanan, Esq. is a writer, strategist, and a facilitator. She supports leaders and community bridge systemic gaps in access, inclusion, opportunity and racial equity, with a focus on technology, innovation and entrepreneurial ecosystems. She has advised and provided technical support to innovation and technology leaders at Fortune 500 companies including Google, Facebook, Delta, P&G Ventures, AirBnB, HSBC and UBS. She is the founder of Nyah Project and currently serves as the President & Executive Director of Venture Cafe Miami. She co-hosts the Innovation City podcast and produces visual storytelling projects.

Monica Black

Monica is the Managing Director of Function VC, where she connects Miami’s private wealth community with investment opportunities in early stage technology companies. She is also a scout for Lightspeed Venture Partners. Prior to starting Function, Monica was an investor at the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative and Providence Equity Partners. A Miami native, Monica holds her B.S. from MIT and M.B.A. from Stanford University.

David Blumberg

David Blumberg is the founder and managing partner of Blumberg Capital, which he founded in the early 1990s. He launched its first venture-backed fund in 2001. Blumberg has managed international investments with the Bronfman Family Office, Adler & Co, APAX Partners and at T. Rowe Price. He also launched business development for Check Point Software Technologies as one of its top four executives. He moved to Miami-Dade in 2020.

Ana Paula González

Ana Paula González is the Miami-based Head of Managed Funds at 500 Startups, a Silicon Valley-based, early stage tech VC fund whose mission is to uplift people and economies through entrepreneurship. To date, 500 Startups has invested in over 2,500 companies in 80+ countries around the world, and ran 60+ accelerator programs in 15+ countries around the world.

Lucas Hernandez

Lucas Hernández directs Microsoft Philanthropies’ corporate partnerships across the U.S. and investments in Miami. Lucas has a background spanning the public, philanthropic, and nonprofit sectors and is a proud board member of: Venture Café Miami, Code/Art Miami and The Underline.

Jon Oringer

Jon Oringer founded Shutterstock in 2003; today the company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and is worth some $2.5 billion. Oringer, who now serves as Shutterstock executive chairman, moved to Miami Beach in 2020 and is launching a new group Pareto Holdings, to help accelerate Miami’s tech ecosystem.

Marcus Samuelsson

James Beard Award-winning chef Marcus Samuelsson founded Harlem’s legendary Red Rooster, which recently opened a Red Rooster restaurant in Overtown. Born in Ethiopia and raised in Sweden, Samuelsson is a noted author, philanthropist and champion of food entrepreneurs.

FIU TRACK

Descriptions provided by Florida International University

Karlene Cousins

Karlene Cousins, PhD., is Chair and Associate Professor of Information Systems and Business Analytics at FIU Business. She is the founding Director of the ATOM Think Tank, a real-world technology experiential program for students. She served as Director of the MSc. Information Systems Program.

Orlando Espinosa

Charisma and passion are hallmarks of Orlando Espinosa’s approach to empowering business owners to grow their businesses. His most notable recent endeavor is as SBA Miami’s Emerging Leaders Instructor 2016 to present, which led to him becoming a top instructor with Interise, the organization whose Streetwise MBA curriculum is used for Emerging Leaders.

Juan Carlos Abello

Juan Carlos Abello saw the need for a hospitality-focused solution such as Nuvola after working in the hotel industry for more than a decade. His first-hand experience sparked the notion that there has to be a better and easier way for staff to communicate with each other and with their guests.

Seema Pissaris

Seema Pissaris, PhD., is a Professor at Florida International University’s College of Business. An award winning Professor, Dr. Pissaris teaches courses in Leadership, Strategy, and Entrepreneurship at the undergraduate, graduate and executive levels. Dr. Pissaris is also an avid entrepreneur responsible for launching numerous successful companies, one of which went public on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Ricardo Weisz

Ricardo Weisz is a versatile C-level executive expert in raising equity capital, finance, marketing, start-ups, turnaround management, content, brand development, licensing and marketing of products and services. Ricardo has headed various ventures with successful exits.

Latest Stories

  • President Biden urges Congress to expedite stimulus payments: ‘We don’t have a second to waste’

    For those who have been waiting for their next stimulus checks, It appears President Joe Biden is now urging Congress to expedite them. Immediately following his inauguration, Biden proposed his $1.9T stimulus proposal and has been pushing to gather support for it ever since. “I’m calling on Congress to act quickly and pass the American Rescue Plan.”

  • Lindsey Graham reads Neera Tanden negative Glassdoor reviews from old employees during confirmation hearing

    As Neera Tanden, President Biden's nominee to take over as the director of the Office of Management and Budget, sat Wednesday for her confirmation hearing, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), the ranking Republican on the Senate Budget Committee, read aloud some reviews her former employees at the Center for American Progress left on Glassdoor over the last few years. Graham noted that Tanden, the president of CAP, referred the committee to the reviews, some of which were far from flattering about the management at the public policy organization, even when the overall experience was considered positive ("Great experience, terrible management," one read.) "All I can say," Graham said after going through some of the negative comments, "is that this is not the unifying pick that I was looking for in this position." CONFIRMATION HEARING: Sen. Lindsey Graham reads negative Glassdoor reviews of Center for American Progress under Neera Tanden after she referred committee to them: “‘1 out of 5 stars. Terrible absolutely horrible.’” pic.twitter.com/u6hKaZWg0W — Forbes (@Forbes) February 10, 2021 Republicans like Graham weren't the only ones to raise concerns about Tanden. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), the chair of the committee, joined some GOP colleagues in questioning Tanden about some inflammatory comments she previously made on Twitter. "Your attacks were not just made against Republicans," he said. "There were vicious attacks made against progressives. People I have worked with." Sanders acknowledged lawmakers are used to such criticism, but he clarified that "it's important" to refrain from personal attacks and instead express "differences on policy." Tanden told Sanders she regrets her past remarks and will change her approach if confirmed. .@SenSanders says it's important to "minimize the level of personal and vicious attacks." Asks Neera Tanden if she'll have a different approach at OMB.@neeratanden: "Absolutely...social media does lead to too many personal comments and my approach will be radically different." pic.twitter.com/QB6FAtrWQr — CSPAN (@cspan) February 10, 2021 More stories from theweek.comTrump the phone guy is backTrump still hasn't conceded his election loss. But his impeachment lawyer Bruce Castor did, several times.Georgia prosecutors reportedly open criminal investigation into Trump call

  • Asian Man Beaten and Robbed of ‘Around $15K’ at Bank in the Bay Area

    In the latest of a new surge in anti-Asian attacks, a man was assaulted and robbed while trying to deposit “large sums of money” at a bank in San Leandro, California this week. The incident, which left the victim with minor injuries, occurred at the Bank of America branch at 1925 Marina Boulevard around 1:20 p.m. on Tuesday. Witnesses tell me this older Asian man was making a deposit at the Bank of America along Marina in San Leandro & was attacked & robbed.

  • Trump supporter arrested after threatening Mitch McConnell’s grandkids on Parler

    Mr Houck accused of posting numerous threatening messages on Parler in lead up to and after Capitol riot on 6 January

  • Czech PM views Serbia's mass vaccination campaign

    The Czech Republic’s prime minister visited Serbia on Wednesday to find out more about the Balkan nation's mass inoculation program with Chinese and Russian vaccines that have not yet been approved by the European Union's drug regulator. Czech leader Andrej Babis has been seeking vaccines outside the EU’s common program after deliveries from EU-approved Western drug companies have been delayed.

  • Army War College Commandant Suspended Pending Investigation

    Maj. Gen. Stephen J. Maranian has been suspended until the completion of an investigation.

  • Jared and Ivanka reportedly warn Trump 'he can still screw this up' ahead of likely impeachment acquittal

    Former President Donald Trump looks poised for a second impeachment acquittal — but Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump are reportedly warning him not to "snatch defeat from the jaws of victory." With Trump's second Senate impeachment trial set to start in just a few hours, Politico reported on Tuesday that his daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner have warned the former president "that while he has the votes for acquittal, he can still screw this up." "'Snatch defeat from the jaws of victory' is the phrase Kushner has been heard using most frequently to describe the worry," Politico writes. Trump's acquittal has been seen as likely after 45 Senate Republicans backed an effort to dismiss the impeachment trial last month, suggesting there aren't enough votes for a conviction. In this historic second trial, Trump is facing charges of inciting an insurrection at the Capitol building that left five people dead. His lawyers are expected to argue that the trial isn't constitutional because he's no longer in office. Trump, Politico also reports, has evidently taken Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump's advice to heart, with an aide telling the outlet, "Right now Trump is thinking, 'I've got 45 votes, all I have to do is go golfing and not do anything.'" But he's also "already imagining his comeback," according to the report — and drawing comparisons to his reality show The Apprentice. "He's compared it to that time in between seasons of The Apprentice, building anticipation and wonderment for what's to come," an adviser told Politico. While it's not exactly clear what Trump imagines such a comeback to look like, a separate Politico report on Tuesday said that aides expect him to "gradually" re-emerge once the trial is over, at which point he'll likely be "turning his attention toward seeking revenge against Republicans who, he believes, crossed him after he left office." More stories from theweek.comTrump the phone guy is backTrump still hasn't conceded his election loss. But his impeachment lawyer Bruce Castor did, several times.Georgia prosecutors reportedly open criminal investigation into Trump call

  • Stimulus checks would be capped at $100,000 income under Democrat plan. What we know

    Here’s who would get stimulus checks under the plan by House Democrats.

  • How to Maximize Social Security With Spousal Benefits

    If you are or were married in the past, you may be eligible to apply for spousal Social Security benefits. "Spousal benefits are often underutilized," says Ken Moraif, a certified financial planner at Retirement Planners of America in Plano, Texas.

  • Singaporean Professor Lectures for 2 Hours, Dies Inside After Realizing He was Muted the Whole Time

    Dong Wang is an associate professor from the Department of Mathematics at the National University of Singapore (NUS). YouTube users who claim to be in the class reported that they had done "all sorts of things" to get his attention, but he simply ignored them.

  • McConnell Declines to Whip Votes for Trump, Remains Undecided on Conviction: Report

    Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has reportedly suggested to his Republican colleagues that voting whether to convict former President Donald Trump of “inciting an insurrection” is a matter of conscience and need not align with senators’ earlier votes to dispute the constitutionality of the trial. Sources reportedly told Bloomberg that McConnell has not yet decided how he will vote, although he voted that the Senate hearing for the 45th president is unconstitutional on Tuesday. During Trump’s first impeachment trial, the Kentucky Republican said he did not consider himself an impartial juror. However, in the time since, many Republicans have distanced themselves from the former president following months of rhetoric from Trump that the 2020 presidential election was rigged. Trump’s comments, which Democrats claim led to the eventual storming of the U.S. Capitol by a pro-Trump mob on January 6, led the House to pass a single article of impeachment: “inciting an insurrection.” However, even with the shifting dynamics in Congress and the Republican party, it is still unlikely that the Senate will vote to convict Trump. The chamber is evenly divided 50-50 and a two-thirds majority is required to convict. At least 17 Republicans would need to vote along with every Democratic senator, though just six GOP senators on Tuesday voted to support the constitutionality of the trial. In a leadership meeting Monday night, the Senate minority leader reportedly said the same things he has said publicly, a source told Bloomberg. Last month McConnell blamed Trump and other “powerful people” for provoking the rioters who amassed at the Capitol. “The last time the Senate convened, we had just reclaimed the Capitol from violent criminals, who tried to stop Congress from doing our duty,” he said in a speech on the Senate floor. “The mob was fed lies. They were provoked by the president and other powerful people. And they tried to use fear and violence to stop a specific proceeding of the first branch of the federal government that they did not like.” Reports last month indicated McConnell was pleased with Democrats’ impeachment effort, though he had not yet determined whether he will vote to convict.

  • Man who killed 2 in Wisconsin had long criminal history

    A man who killed two men in eastern Wisconsin before being fatally shot by a sheriff’s deputy had a history of criminal offenses dating back more than a decade, officials said. Nicholas Pingel, 30, had recently been released from prison and had struggled with mental health issues, according to the Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation. Family members and others said Pingel struggled with substantial mental health issues and was disconnected from relatives in the week before the shootings.

  • Brand formerly known as Aunt Jemima reveals new name

    The old Aunt Jemima brand and logo was based on a racist "mammy" stereotype.

  • Bitter cold and ice storms forecast for north, central United States

    A weather system already punishing the Midwestern United States with the coldest temperatures of the winter was forecast to spin to the south and West on Wednesday, prompting ice storm warnings and likely hazardous travel conditions. The cell of arctic high pressure sitting over Canada that has driven temperatures some 20 or 30 degrees below normal in the U.S. Midwest and northern plains will bring even rougher weather as it moves into central and southern states, the National Weather Service said. "We have very cold air across Canada that will continue to funnel down into the central portion of the United States for the next several days," said meteorologist Lara Pagano of the weather service.

  • Alan Dershowitz tells Newsmax Trump's defense lawyer is bombing

    Add Alan Dershowitz to the list of people who have "no idea" what former President Donald Trump's lawyer was doing during his impeachment trial opening argument. Dershowitz, who was a member of Trump's defense team during his first impeachment trial, spoke with the conservative network Newsmax on Tuesday in the middle of remarks from defense lawyer Bruce Castor, and he panned the opening for its seeming lack of a clear point. "There is no argument," Dershowitz, who shook his head as Newsmax cut to him, said. "I have no idea what he's doing. I have no idea why he's saying what he's saying." Dershowitz seemed particularly bewildered by the amount of time Castor spent praising lawmakers, as when he declared that senators are "extraordinary people" and "patriots." The meandering remarks sparked confusion among pundits as to what Castor was going for, though some Trump allies claimed he was executing an intentional strategy to "reduce the emotion in the room," as The New York Times' Maggie Haberman wrote. But Dershowitz told Newsmax, "I just don't understand it. Maybe he'll bring it home. But right now, it does not appear to me to be effective advocacy ... It's not the kind of argument I would have made, I have to tell you that." Newsmax host Bob Sellers sounded equally confused, asking of Trump's lawyer, "Is he forgetting that this is on TV?" How bad is Bruce Castor's presentation in defense of Trump so far? Newsmax cuts into it so Alan Dershowitz can trash it. "There is no argument. I have no idea what he's doing. I have no idea why he's saying what he's saying!" pic.twitter.com/3tVD9V3UcZ — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) February 9, 2021 More stories from theweek.comTrump the phone guy is backTrump still hasn't conceded his election loss. But his impeachment lawyer Bruce Castor did, several times.Georgia prosecutors reportedly open criminal investigation into Trump call

  • Police report: Gunman had made prior threats against clinic

    A man who opened fire at a Minnesota health clinic, killing one staff member and wounding four others, previously threatened to carry out a mass shooting at the facility, according to a police report. Gregory Paul Ulrich, 67, was arrested in Tuesday's attack at an Allina clinic in Buffalo, a community of about 15,000 people roughly 40 miles (65 kilometers) northwest of Minneapolis. Ulrich has a long history of conflict with medical clinics in the area and had been unhappy with the care he had received, Buffalo Police Chief Pat Budke said.

  • Husband of slain Alabama online model sentenced to prison for 16 years

    A former campus police officer convicted of manslaughter in the death of his wife, an adult model who posted racy photos online, was sentenced to 16 years in prison Monday by a judge who said the man still hadn't taken responsibility for the death.

  • Editorial: Biden needs to make the first move to revive the Iran nuclear deal

    The president needs to reverse one of Donald Trump's worst blunders.

  • Four years into voyage and metres from land, tanker crew still stuck aboard

    Nearly four years into their odyssey at sea, the five-member crew of oil tanker MT Iba is tantalisingly close to shore, yet still unable to set foot on dry land. What started out as a regular seafaring job turned into what the men call a nightmare, when the tanker's owner, Alco Shipping, fell into financial trouble and stopped paying their salaries 32 months ago. Life aboard the ship has been arduous, said Indian engineer Vinay Kumar.

  • Skier rescued in Alaska backcountry after bear attack

    The attack happened after a group of three was hiking up a mountain and unknowingly happened on the bear's den, troopers said.