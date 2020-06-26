Did Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (ASX:FLT) Insiders Buy Up More Shares?

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So before you buy or sell Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (ASX:FLT), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

What Is Insider Buying?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. For example, a Harvard University study found that 'insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year.

Flight Centre Travel Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Geoff Harris for AU$10.0m worth of shares, at about AU$7.20 per share. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of AU$11.32. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

In the last twelve months Flight Centre Travel Group insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see the insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Flight Centre Travel Group Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider buying at Flight Centre Travel Group. Not only was there no selling that we can see, but they collectively bought AU$20m worth of shares. This makes one think the business has some good points.

Insider Ownership of Flight Centre Travel Group

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It's great to see that Flight Centre Travel Group insiders own 16% of the company, worth about AU$371m. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Flight Centre Travel Group Insiders?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. Along with the high insider ownership, this analysis suggests that insiders are quite bullish about Flight Centre Travel Group. One for the watchlist, at least! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Flight Centre Travel Group you should be aware of, and 1 of them doesn't sit too well with us.