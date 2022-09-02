How did a Florida cop wrangle an Eastern diamondback rattlesnake? Watch what happened

A Florida deputy doubled as a snake wrangler the other day in Lee County.

According to a Thursday Facebook post from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, after a call came in about about large Eastern Diamondback rattlesnake sighting, Deputy Jim VanPelt responded to assist.

VanPelt happens to also be licensed through the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission as a large-constrictor contractor, the post said.

The law enforcement officer is seen in an accompanying video, set to dramatic music, going to work to tackle the highly venomous, carniverous pit viper, aka Crotalus adamanteus.

He crouches down, poking at some bushes as bystanders look on a few feet away. Then VanPelt is seen attempting to guide the snake with a retractable stick with tongs into a long, white bag. That is unsuccessful. VanPelt, with the help of another brave deputy, then guides the rattler into a large plastic container with a cover.

The LCSO says the reptile was unharmed and “safely relocated to a desolate area, defusing the slithery situation.”

The sheriff’s office goes on to give a warning to other folks who may want to emulate the moonlighting deputy’s heroics:

“If you encounter a venomous animal, do not approach it and contact a licensed professional for removal.”