Did Flughafen Wien's (VIE:FLU) Share Price Deserve to Gain 34%?

While Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (VIE:FLU) shareholders are probably generally happy, the stock hasn't had particularly good run recently, with the share price falling 26% in the last quarter. Looking further back, the stock has generated good profits over five years. Its return of 34% has certainly bested the market return!

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During five years of share price growth, Flughafen Wien achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 14% per year. This EPS growth is higher than the 6.0% average annual increase in the share price. So one could conclude that the broader market has become more cautious towards the stock.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

WBAG:FLU Past and Future Earnings April 9th 2020

We know that Flughafen Wien has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue? This free report showing analyst revenue forecasts should help you figure out if the EPS growth can be sustained.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. As it happens, Flughafen Wien's TSR for the last 5 years was 48%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

Flughafen Wien shareholders are down 27% over twelve months (even including dividends) , which isn't far from the market return of -25%. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 8.2%, each year, over five years. If the fundamental data remains strong, and the share price is simply down on sentiment, then this could be an opportunity worth investigating. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Flughafen Wien better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Flughafen Wien that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on AT exchanges.

