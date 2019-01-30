How Did Ford Manage to Lose Money Last Quarter?

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) said last week that it lost $116 million in the fourth quarter of 2018, despite good sales of high-profit trucks and SUVs in North America.

Ford said that problems in its overseas regions were part of the story, that it's working to fix those problems, and that investors should expect improvements in time. But there was more to the story, including a hefty pension-related charge and some other factors, and it's worth taking some time to understand exactly what happened.

Fortunately, Ford gave us some help in that effort. This chart from Ford's fourth-quarter earnings presentation shows how different parts of the company performed in the quarter, and how those performances stack up against their year-ago results.

A bar chart showing how each of Ford's business segments contributed to its overall fourth-quarter result, as detailed in the article below. More

Data source: Ford Motor Company.

If we look at the last item on the right, at the bottom of the chart, we see that Ford's result was a net $2.636 billion decline in net income from a year ago, when it posted net income of about $2.5 billion. Below, we'll take a more detailed look at how each of the items shown on the chart contributed to that decline.

A red Ford F250 Lariat, a heavy-duty full-size pickup, towing a boat trailer up a mountain road. More

Sales of Ford's highest-profit trucks boomed in the fourth quarter, but its net income swooned. What happened? The answer is a little complicated. Image source: Ford Motor Company.

Auto: Down $504 million

Ford's automotive earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) -- its profit from building and selling vehicles -- fell by $504 million in the fourth quarter from a year ago, to just over $1.1 billion.