How did the forecast for Hurricane Ida match up with reality?
AccuWeather's hurricane expert, Dan Kottlowski, breaks down how the forecast for Hurricane Ida's landfall panned out and what to expect in the coming days as the storm continues.
Adams County residents clean up after Tropical Storm Ida tears through
The city of LaPlace was left underwater on August 30, a day after Hurricane Ida made landfall in Louisiana bringing powerful winds and heavy rainfall.The hurricane was carrying winds of up 145 mph, or 235 km/h when it made landfall on Sunday, according to the National Hurricane Center.The storm weakened into a tropical depression on Monday, bringing flooding rain to Mississippi, and was expected to bring dangerous weather to Tennessee later in the week.Over 18,000 people in the St John the Baptist Parish were without power on Monday, according to local officials.Drone videos from Mike’s Weather Page shows the extent of flooding in LaPlace. Credit: Mike’s Weather Page via Storyful
Walt Disney World Resort announced on Monday that the sales of annual passes will resume in September, complete with new ticket options.
New annual passes are finally coming back to Walt Disney's (NYSE: DIS) flagship Florida resort. Disney World announced on Monday morning that it will start selling annual passes again on Sept. 8, in time for the park's 18-month celebration of the resort turning 50 that kicks off in October. Disney mentioned four weeks ago -- when it reintroduced annual passes for Disneyland in California -- that it would be providing details later this month on the revised program to resume sales next month.
Parts of New Orleans were left flooded and damaged by Hurricane Ida on August 30, a day after the intense storm tore into southern Louisiana.The hurricane was carrying winds of up 145 mph, or 235 km/h when it made landfall on Sunday, according to the National Hurricane Center.The storm weakened into a tropical depression on Monday, bringing flooding rain to Mississippi, and was expected to bring dangerous weather to Tennessee later in the week.These videos were posted to Instagram by Jordan Michael, who was assisting with relief efforts in the city.“In the wake of Hurricane Ida, communities that have the right tools, and hearts to serve one another, can make a profound impact. I’m honored to partner my campaign resources & personnel with @algiersproud, in the development of an innovative Relief Hotline that has already handled over 20,000 text messages for needed aid & assistance,” Michael told Storyful. Credit: Jordan Michael/jordaneworleans via Storyful
Weakened to a tropical depression, Ida brings relentless rain to Mississippi, Alabama
Mike Evans endured four last-place finishes in the NFC South in his first six seasons with Tampa Bay before last season's breakthrough Super Bowl championship earned the Buccaneers long-awaited respect. The former doormats of the division are now envied by every other NFL team. “I’ve been waiting for this for seven years now,” said Evans, a first-round pick in 2014.
As a poorly organized Tropical Storm Kate stays far away from the United States, forecasters are also watching a disturbance in the far eastern Atlantic that is forecast to form into a tropical depression soon.
With a monstrous rally of 131% in the past month alone, Cardano's (CRYPTO: ADA) ADA tokens have now become the third-largest cryptocurrency in the world. Early investors have gotten rich quick off Cardano. The Cardano network was created to rival that of Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH).
The California Aqueduct, which carries water more than 400 miles south from the Sierra Nevada, splits as it enters Southern California at the border of Kern and Los Angeles counties. California DWRClimate change and water scarcity are front and center in the western U.S. The region’s climate is warming, a severe multi-year drought is underway and groundwater supplies are being overpumped in many locations. Western states are pursuing many strategies to adapt to these stresses and prepare for the
The driver accused of causing a deadly crash on Highway 285 near Conifer has died, Colorado State Patrol said Saturday.
Yet another Mustang hits a power pole!
Hurricane Ida became a tropical storm as its top winds slowed over Mississippi on Monday, 16 hours after blowing ashore in Louisiana as one of the most powerful hurricanes ever to strike the U.S. mainland.
Jon Lester allowed one hit while pitching into the seventh inning, Paul Goldschmidt homered and the St. Louis Cardinals inched closer to the slumping Cincinnati Reds in the NL wild-card race with a 3-1 win Monday night. “We’re a good-hitting team," said Reds shortstop Kyle Farmer, who got Cincinnati's only two hits, including his career-high 12th home run. Lester (5-6), in his sixth start for St. Louis since being acquired from Washington on July 30, retired 16 consecutive batters after giving up his only hit, Farmer’s second-inning leadoff homer.
The third-generation Raptor is a remarkable machine, whether you're pounding through the desert or easing into your commute.
The levees, floodwalls and floodgates that protect New Orleans held up against Hurricane Ida's fury, passing their toughest test since the federal government spent billions of dollars to upgrade a system that catastrophically failed when Hurricane Katrina struck 16 years ago.
From an INT to drops to poor O-Line play, QB Daniel Jones accepts responsibility for all of the New York Giants' offensive woes.
Water rescues and damage assessments were underway in LaPlace, Louisiana, on Monday, August 30, after Hurricane Ida caused severe flooding and structural damage across the New Orleans area.This footage by Mike Remaley shows submerged roadways, a water rescue, and destroyed buildings in LaPlace.National and local emergency responders were dispatched to provide medical services across impacted regions on Monday.On Monday morning, the National Hurricane Center issued an advisory for Tropical Storm Ida, warning of heavy rainfall and flash flooding over most of Mississippi, Alabama, and the western Florida Panhandle. Credit: Mike Remaley via Storyful
Hundreds of thousands of residents in New Orleans are without power.View Entire Post ›
As forecasters continue to track Ida, which has now weakened into a tropical storm over southwestern Mississippi, the Atlantic remains bustling with activity.