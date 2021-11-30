Did Fuzzy’s overserve driver involved in fatal wreck that killed Euless detective?

Officials with the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission are investigating a Lake Worth business to determine whether it overserved a patron who is accused of intoxication manslaughter in the traffic death of a Euless detective.

Just minutes before the fatal crash Saturday that killed the Euless police detective, Dylan Molina of Lake Worth told authorities that he had been drinking at Fuzzy’s Taco Shop in Lake Worth.

Officials at Fuzzy’s Taco Shop in Lake Worth did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

In an interview with Lake Worth police, the 26-year-old Molina said he started drinking at 11 a.m. Saturday and left Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 6010 Azle Ave. in Lake Worth, at 1 p.m. Saturday, according to a warrant.

Molina told police he consumed three double vodka Red Bull drinks while he was at Fuzzy’s, according to the warrant. He was involved in a minor traffic wreck near the restaurant, and fled that scene at a high rate of speed, Lake Worth police have said.

Minutes later, Molina, driving a Jeep Wrangler, ran a red light at Rocky Point Trail and Boat Club Road in Lake Worth, killing off-duty Euless police Detective Alejandro “Alex” Cervantes Jr., critically injuring his wife and seriously injuring their two children, a 12-year-old boy and a 10-year-old boy. Alex Cervantes, 36, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A Lake Worth resident saw Molina running from the scene after the fatal accident and detained him until police arrived.

Molina consented to a preliminary breath test and it showed the breath alcohol content at 0.144, over the Texas legal limit of 0.08. Molina also had a THC cartridge vaporizer.

TABC officials said Tuesday the investigation is in its early stages, and they had nothing to announce about potential charges.

Agents are in the process of looking over payment records, receipts and video footage and interviewing witnesses in the case.

“The length of an investigation varies and can sometimes be dependent on the outcome of an associated criminal investigation or court case originated by local police,” according to a statement released by TABC officials on Tuesday.

Penalties against businesses vary. For a first-time offense, the most common penalty would be a fine or a temporary suspension of a liquor license, TABC officials said.

For repeat offenders or serious breach of public safety, TABC officials could permanently cancel a permit following an administration hearing.

TABC records showed that Fuzzy’s Taco Shop in Lake Worth had a case against it for selling alcohol during prohibited hours in 2018, but there were no other cases.

Molina, 26, remained in the Tarrant County Jail on Tuesday with bond set at $300,000.

He faces one charge of intoxication manslaughter, one charge of accident involving serious bodily injury/death and three counts of intoxication assault with a vehicle causing serious bodily injury, according to jail records.’

Those cases have not been filed as of Tuesday, according to Tarrant County criminal court records.

Officials with the Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney’s Office said they do not comment on pending cases.

“In general, though, additional charges – such as an accident involving injury, death, serious bodily injury or damage to a vehicle – can be added to a case when merited,” according to statement released by the Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney’s Office late Monday.

Euless Detective Alejandro “Alex” Cervantes was killed Saturday by a suspected drunken driver in Lake Worth, Texas. Cervantes, who was off-duty, was with his family at the time of the fatal wreck.

The Euless Police Officers Benevolent Organization has established an account to receive donations for Cervantes’ family.

The account is the only one approved by the Euless Police Department and the family.

To make a donation, you can also find the link at facebook.com/eulesspolice.

Funeral arrangements for Cervantes are pending.