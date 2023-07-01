So, did your generation really have it worse? The economists' view of Britain's new mortgage crisis

which generation really had it worse?

Baby boomers often tell their children and grandchildren that they have never had it so good – even with mortgage and energy bills up, and food prices through the roof, no one ever had it as tough as us, they say.

But is it just human nature to insist, with perhaps a touch of resentment, that younger generations have always had it easier? Even baby boomers were told so once, when former PM Harold Macmillan said at a Tory rally in the 50s that “most of our people have never had it so good”.

“Go around the country, go to the industrial towns, go to the farms and you will see a state of prosperity such as we have never had in my lifetime – nor, indeed, in the history of this country,” he said.

This, of course, does not match the picture that baby boomers recount today, and the acute financial pain of the 1970s and 80s that was yet to come. But today millions find their budgets squeezed yet again, with high inflation and huge spikes in mortgage bills hitting middle class families particularly hard. So, who really had it worse when it comes to housing?

Millions of homeowners this year are about to roll off from cheap fixed mortgages on to much higher rates – the average two-year fixed deal was just over 2pc in 2021 but has since shot up to more than 6pc thanks to 13 consecutive rises in the Bank Rate.

But the shock was much steeper for Kay Clifton, a 76-year-old retiree from West Horsley, Surrey, when her mortgage jumped from 7.5pc to 15pc in 1979.

“We asked our building society manager what we could do. He said pay it. We managed – we had to,” she said.

“It was so different then – mortgages were not readily available, you had to grovel. And now everybody wants something perfect, if the colour is not right on the walls then they won’t buy. Back then the priority was getting a house and doing everything you can to keep it.

“We did not have a television for 16 years and we went without curtains. We didn’t have the spare capacity that most homeowners probably do today – we had no subscriptions to cancel.

“Everyone thinks boomers had it wonderfully, but it’s not true. We are the ones who still remember rationing. I was always grateful to turn the tap on and get hot water.

“When our mortgage rate went up we had to cut out everything that was not essential just to pay the bills. There was no wiggle room. I worked in the City and my husband had a company car so that helped, but it was tight. We never had a holiday.”

More than a decade later, and the cost of borrowing was still firmly in double digits. Mary Fish, a 65-year-old from Eastbourne, said that she had to work three jobs in order to keep up with her mortgage payments in the early 1990s.

“I worked for a bank at the time and one of the perks was that we got a 5pc mortgage, which is why no one ever left,” she said. “Everyone else paid rates of 12pc. We called it the golden handcuffs. But even with that rate, we struggled.

“I had three jobs at one point – after work I would go to the office opposite and clean for three hours. Then on the weekends I would work as a hotel receptionist.

“We did everything we could to keep the house. There was a horrendous amount of homelessness at the time, and we saw several of our neighbours hand back the keys to the bank because they just couldn’t keep up with payments.”

Yet the impact of these high rates was softened somewhat by relatively lower levels of borrowing. For millennials, debt was cheap and easy after the financial crisis, and high loan to income ratios quickly became the norm.

Areas with the highest loan-to-income

Areas with the lowest loan-to-income

Before the pandemic, very few expected rates to climb up so soon – and so quickly – again. A Bloomberg magazine ran a cover story with a picture of a deflated dinosaur headlined “Is Inflation Dead?” in 2019 – just two years before it rocketed to levels not seen in four decades.

Top economists failed to predict the rate shock – yet many continue to blame millennial and Generation X families for not spotting the ticking time bomb on their mortgages.

John Martin, a 46-year-old HGV driver from Long Stratton, said that his bill was about to more than double from £250 to £700 a month.

“We had a very low deal at 1.5pc which we took out around five or six years ago,” he said. “It was incredibly nerve racking watching the interest rates keep rising, and now we are looking at a deal of 4.25pc.

“I am the main earner of the house so it depends on me to pay for most of this,” he added. “We had to extend our term by five years in order to afford it – food prices and energy prices have gone up so everything is stretched.

“Now there’s talk of water bills going up 40pc, it’s just everything on all sides. I was a bus driver for 17 years until I switched jobs recently – but if I was still on those wages I would have had to declare myself bankrupt.”

House price to income ratios have rarely been so stretched. The average house price to income ratio was around 3.3 when most baby boomers bought their first homes, according to estimates from the wealth manager Quilter. That rose to 5 for Generation X and then to 6.7 for millennials.

Charlotte Nixon, of Quilter, said: “However you cut it, each generation has seen the price to income ratio for purchasing a house get ever bigger. All this means that the dream of homeownership gets progressively out of reach for younger generations who are seeing their incomes squeezed in every direction by the cost of living.”

A lack of affordable housing, combined with a brutal rental market, means younger buyers cannot build a deposit as easily as their parents and grandparents.

“The narrative that millennials and younger cohorts are too preoccupied with spending money on Netflix and avocado on toast is simply not true,” Ms Nixon added.

“A single person renting on an average salary has just a quarter of their income left each month to spend or save, and while saving is incredibly important, so too is having a normal quality of life.

“The mortgage storm battering the UK will only make things worse with landlords passing on costs to renters stretching wages that much further.”

CHART: PROPORTION RENTING

Higher levels of borrowing means that the few millennials who have made it on to the property ladder must spend much more of their take-home pay on their mortgage.

The chart below from building society Nationwide shows how they have been squeezed – the long-run average since the early 1980s is just under 30pc. Now it stands at 39pc. In London, it has swelled from 35pc to 65pc, and from 28pc to 46pc in the South East.

CHART: MORTGAGE PAYMENTS AS % INCOME

Robert Gardner, of Nationwide, added: “A 10pc deposit on a typical first-time buyer home is equal to around 55pc of gross annual income – this is down from the all-time highs of 59pc prevailing in late 2022, but still marginally above the levels prevailing before the financial crisis struck in 2007/08.”

For baby boomers, a typical deposit would have cost around £2,000, Quilter estimated. This would take just under a year of saving a fifth of the average salary at the time. For Generation X, this would have taken three years of saving. For a millennial buying in the wake of the financial crisis, this would have taken five years.

Today, a typical deposit would require just over four years of saving a fifth of the average income – but with the rising cost of living, saving at this level has become harder and harder.

It is true that this generation will soon benefit from much more appealing saving rates, which could help those who are not overly squeezed to build up their cash resources faster. The average rate in an easy access saving account is 2.36pc, up from less than 0.5pc two years ago.

Yet the rising cost of living means most families cannot leave their cash to grow – households pulled a record £4.6bn in savings from banks and building societies last month. And lurking in the background, the hidden tax of university debt continues to chip away at millennial income.

There is no denying that baby boomers went through considerable pain during previous mortgage rate shocks – but while the cost of borrowing is still low by historical standards, a sharp rise is still dangerous, if not more so, when the country is awash with debt.

This does not mean younger generations should begrudge their parents and grandparents the wealth they have slowly built over a lifetime. But the data suggest the market has rarely been so tough for this one, seemingly perpetually squeezed, generation.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.