Did Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OB:GJF) Insiders Sell Shares?

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. On the other hand, we'd be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So before you buy or sell Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OB:GJF), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

What Is Insider Selling?

It's quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. For example, a Columbia University study found that 'insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers'.

Gjensidige Forsikring Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

While no particular insider transaction stood out, we can still look at the overall trading.

You can see the insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership of Gjensidige Forsikring

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Our data suggests Gjensidige Forsikring insiders own 0.05% of the company, worth about kr41m. We consider this fairly low insider ownership.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Gjensidige Forsikring Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no Gjensidige Forsikring insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. Still, the insider transactions at Gjensidige Forsikring in the last 12 months are not very heartening. But it's good to see that insiders own shares in the company. Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in Gjensidige Forsikring, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

