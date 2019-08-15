Did Glanbia plc (ISE:GL9) Insiders Sell Shares?

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Glanbia plc (ISE:GL9).

What Is Insider Selling?

It's quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. For example, a Columbia University study found that 'insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers'.

Glanbia Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Chief Executive Officer of Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Hugh McGuire, sold €260k worth of shares at a price of €17.39 per share. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (€11.00). So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price.

Over the last year we saw more insider selling of Glanbia shares, than buying. The chart below shows insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insiders at Glanbia Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider buying at Glanbia. Siobhán Talbot spent €56k on stock, and there wasn't any selling. That shows some optimism about the company's future.

Does Glanbia Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Glanbia insiders own about €10m worth of shares. That equates to 0.3% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Glanbia Insiders?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. However, the longer term transactions are not so encouraging. We don't take much heart from transactions by Glanbia insiders over the last year. But they own a reasonable amount of the company, and there was some buying recently. So they seem pretty well aligned, overall.