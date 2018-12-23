Did Goldlion Holdings Limited’s (HKG:533) Recent Earnings Growth Beat The Trend?

Investors with a long-term horizong may find it valuable to assess Goldlion Holdings Limited’s (HKG:533) earnings trend over time and against its industry benchmark as opposed to simply looking at a sincle earnings announcement at one point in time. Below is my commentary, albiet very simple and high-level, on how Goldlion Holdings is currently performing.

Did 533’s recent earnings growth beat the long-term trend and the industry?

533’s trailing twelve-month earnings (from 30 June 2018) of HK$346m has increased by 3.3% compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, this one-year growth rate has exceeded its 5-year annual growth average of -6.4%, indicating the rate at which 533 is growing has accelerated. What’s the driver of this growth? Let’s see whether it is solely a result of an industry uplift, or if Goldlion Holdings has experienced some company-specific growth.

In terms of returns from investment, Goldlion Holdings has fallen short of achieving a 20% return on equity (ROE), recording 8.6% instead. Furthermore, its return on assets (ROA) of 6.7% is below the HK Specialty Retail industry of 7.3%, indicating Goldlion Holdings’s are utilized less efficiently. And finally, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for Goldlion Holdings’s debt level, has declined over the past 3 years from 7.6% to 7.0%.

What does this mean?

While past data is useful, it doesn’t tell the whole story. Recent positive growth doesn’t necessarily mean it’s onwards and upwards for the company. There may be factors that are impacting the entire industry hence the high industry growth rate over the same time period. You should continue to research Goldlion Holdings to get a more holistic view of the stock by looking at:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 30 June 2018. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

