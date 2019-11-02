Did Gooch & Housego's (LON:GHH) Share Price Deserve to Gain 68%?

It hasn't been the best quarter for Gooch & Housego PLC (LON:GHH) shareholders, since the share price has fallen 14% in that time. Looking further back, the stock has generated good profits over five years. After all, the share price is up a market-beating 68% in that time. While the long term returns are impressive, we do have some sympathy for those who bought more recently, given the 36% drop, in the last year.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During five years of share price growth, Gooch & Housego actually saw its EPS drop 15% per year.

Essentially, it doesn't seem likely that investors are focused on EPS. Because earnings per share don't seem to match up with the share price, we'll take a look at other metrics instead.

The modest 1.0% dividend yield is unlikely to be propping up the share price. On the other hand, Gooch & Housego's revenue is growing nicely, at a compound rate of 14% over the last five years. In that case, the company may be sacrificing current earnings per share to drive growth.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. As it happens, Gooch & Housego's TSR for the last 5 years was 75%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

Investors in Gooch & Housego had a tough year, with a total loss of 36% (including dividends) , against a market gain of about 7.5%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 12% per year over half a decade. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. Investors who like to make money usually check up on insider purchases, such as the price paid, and total amount bought. You can find out about the insider purchases of Gooch & Housego by clicking this link.

