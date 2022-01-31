What did Gov. John Bel Edwards know about State Police coverup in Ronald Greene killing?

In this Thursday, May 27, 2021, file photo, demonstrators stand in front of the governor's mansion after a march from the state Capitol in Baton Rouge, La., protesting the death of Ronald Greene, who died in the custody of Louisiana State Police in 2019.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards faced a chorus of criticism and questions Monday following an Associated Press report showing Edwards knew about the death of Ronald Greene following a violent interaction with State Police hours after it happened in 2019.

Republican House Speaker Clay Schexnayder said in a statement if the Democratic governor was complicit in a State Police coverup it "would demonstrate gross misconduct and the highest level of deceit on behalf of the governor and others."

But the questions about the timing and extent of the governor's knowledge about the Ronald Greene case were also coming from leaders of his own party.

"It's a serious concern," House Democratic Chairman Sam Jenkins of Shreveport said in an interview with USA Today Network. "But we need to see what the governor's explanation is before we take action.

"We need to hear from him."

USA Today Network is seeking comment from Edwards and his staff.

USA Today Network is also seeking comment from Legislative Black Caucus Chairman Vincent Pierre, a Democrat from Lafayette.

Greene died in 2019 following a brutal beating by State Police during an arrest in Union Parish near Monroe.

His cause of death was first covered up by State Police troopers on the scene who said Greene died from injuries suffered in a car accident during their pursuit of him before the severity of his beating and investigators' records became public.

Edwards was mostly silent about the incident for two years before finally describing the killing as "criminal" in September 2021 on his monthly radio show, but still insisted "part of the things that are being described as coverups are not."

The AP report showed former State Police Superintendent Kevin Reeves, who retired in 2020 amid the escalating controversy, sent the following text to Edwards on May 10 about nine hours after Greene's in-custody death.

“Good morning. An FYI,” the message obtained by the Associated Press read. “Early this morning, troopers attempted to stop a vehicle in Ouachita Parish. The driver fled thru two parishes in excess of 110 mph, eventually crashing. Troopers attempted to place the driver under arrest. But, a violent, lengthy struggle took place. After some time struggling with the suspect, troopers were joined by a Union Parish deputy and were able to take the suspect into custody. … The suspect remained combative but became unresponsive shortly before EMS arrived.”

Schexnayder said he spoke to Republican Senate President Page Cortez of Lafayette and Republican Attorney General Jeff Landry about the AP report over the weekend.

"It's our responsibility to the people of this state to seek the truth," Schexnayder said. "It's time to find out who knew what — and when — and hold them accountable.

"The Legislature is an equal and independent branch of government meant to serve as a check and balance to the other branches. We are fully prepared to use the authority granted to us in the constitution of this state to be that check and to be that balance."

Schexnayder didn't elaborate on his plans, but his spokesman said the speaker is exploring all options.

Last year Cortez established the Senate Select Committee on State Police Oversight, which has been holding hearings about the Greene killing.

Greg Hilburn covers Louisiana politics for the USA Today Network.

