‘What did he do:’ Grandmother wants answers after man shot on lunch break at Cobb Taco Mac

The family of a man shot and killed outside of a Taco Mac restaurant in Cobb County earlier this week is providing new details on his death.

Larry Miller was shot in the parking lot of the Taco Mac on Cobb Parkway in the middle of a busy shopping center on Monday.

Miller’s grandmother, Meta Edwards, spoke exclusively with Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell.

“He gonna be missed,” Edwards said. “I’m going to miss my grandson. That’s my only grandson.”

Edwards previously confirmed to Channel 2 that her 24-year-old grandson left behind a 1-year-old daughter.

“That baby is going to be without a father you know what I’m saying? His cousins are going to miss him. His friends are going to miss him,” she said.

Everyone who loved Miller knew him by his nickname, Tunck.

Miller was sitting in his car on his lunch break from the Taco Mac with his co-worker, Peter Lampley.

Investigators say that’s when Lampley started shooting at Miller.

“At work, on his lunch break, and your co-worker is in the car with you,” Edwards said. “Come on, what could he have done to him that was so bad for him to do him like that?”

Miller got out of the car and tried to escape, but police say Lampley kept shooting. Miller tried getting back into the restaurant, but the door was locked.

“Why? What did Tunck do to you for you to unload this gun on him? He got 20 holes in him. What did he do that y’all couldn’t settle it man to man?,” Edwards questioned.

Lampley is currently being held in the Cobb County Jail and is charged with Miller’s murder.

“I want justice to be done,” Edwards told Newell.

She says Miller had worked at the company for two years, but was unsure how long he had worked with Lampley. She says that her grandson never mentioned Lampley to her.

