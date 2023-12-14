Did the Grinch get your roast? Some Corpus Christi restaurants are serving Christmas meals

If your meal plans fall through, or you just don’t feel like cooking for the holidays this year, these restaurants in Corpus Christi are open on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day in 2023 and are ready to serve.

Want to add your restaurant? Email calendars@caller.com.

Restaurants open Christmas Eve in Corpus Christi

Applebee’s , 6691 S. Padre Island Drive: Open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Astor , 5533 Leopard St.: Open 11 a.m. until 10 p.m.

Catfish Charlie’s , 5830 McArdle Road #12: Open 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Chili's Grill and Bar , 5542 S. Padre Island Drive and 4120 U.S. Hwy. 77 and 2010 U.S. Hwy. 181 North, Portland: Open 11 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Cracker Barrel , 4229 S. Padre Island Drive: Open 7 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Denny’s , 4918 S Padre Island Drive and 5165 I.H. 37 and 1670 U.S. Hwy. 181, Portland: Open 24 hours

Dokyo Dauntaun , 424 N. Chaparral St.: Open 5 p.m. until 11 p.m.

Glass Pavilion at Omni Corpus Christi , 900 N. Shoreline Blvd.: Open 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

House of Rock , 511 Starr St.: Open 8:30 p.m. until 2 a.m.

IHOP , 2037 S. Padre Island Drive and 5202 S. Padre Island Drive: Open 24 hours

Joe’s Crab Shack , 444 N. Shoreline Blvd. and 5025 S. Padre Island Drive: Open 11 a.m. until 9 p.m.

Johnny Carino’s , 1652 S. Padre Island Drive: Open 11 a.m. until 7 p.m.

K-Bob’s Steakhouse , 14526 Northwest Blvd.: Open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Landry's , 600 N. Shoreline Blvd.: Open Noon to 9 p.m.

LongHorn Steakhouse , 5488 S. Padre Island Drive: Open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Luby’s , 5730 Saratoga Blvd.: Open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Niko’s Steakhouse , 5409 Saratoga Blvd.: Open 11 a.m. until 9 p.m.

Ol’ Steakhouse Co. , 4307 Avalon St.: Open 11 a.m. until 10 p.m.

Olive Garden , 5258 S. Padre Island Drive: Open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Outback Steakhouse , 4221 S. Padre Island Drive: Open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

PF Chang's , 5488 S. Padre Island Dr. Ste 5001: Open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Pier 99 , 2822 N. Shoreline Blvd.: Open 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Rudy’s Country Store and Bar-B-Q , 6101 S. Padre Island Drive: Open 7 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Saltgrass Steakhouse , 6729 S. Padre Island Drive: Open 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Takeniwa Asian Bistro , 5216 S. Padre Island Drive: Open 11 a.m. until 9:30 p.m.

Texas Flame Steakhouse , 4535 S. Padre Island Drive: Open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Texas Roadhouse , 2029 S. Padre Island Drive: Open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Thai Spice , 523 N. Water St.; Open 11 a.m. until 11 p.m. (More than 4 people, please request a reservation 361-883-8884)

U&I Restaurant, 309 S. Water St.: Open 11 a.m. until 8 p.m.

These Corpus Christi restaurants will be open on Christmas Day 2023

Restaurants open Christmas Day in Corpus Christi

Applebee’s , 6691 S. Padre Island Drive: Open 5 p.m. until 11 p.m.

The Astor , 5533 Leopard St.: Open 11 a.m. until 10 p.m.

Denny’s , 4918 S Padre Island Drive and 5165 I.H. 37 and 1670 U.S. Hwy. 181, Portland: Open 24 hours

Glass Pavilion at Omni Corpus Christi , 900 N. Shoreline Blvd.: Open 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

House of Rock , 511 Starr St.: Open 8 p.m. until 2 a.m.

IHOP , 2037 S. Padre Island Drive and 5202 S. Padre Island Drive: Open 24 hours

Joe’s Crab Shack , 444 N. Shoreline Blvd. and 5025 S. Padre Island Drive: Open 1 p.m. until 9 p.m.

Landry's , 600 N. Shoreline Blvd.: Open noon until 8 p.m.

Saltgrass Steakhouse , 6729 S. Padre Island Drive: Open 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Takeniwa Asian Bistro , 5216 S. Padre Island Drive: Open 11 a.m. until 9:30 p.m.

Texas Flame Steakhouse , 4535 S. Padre Island Drive: Open 11 a.m. until 10 p.m.

Thai Spice , 523 N. Water St.: Open 11 a.m. until 11 p.m. (More than 4 people, please request a reservation at 361-883-8884)

U&I Restaurant, 309 S. Water St.: Open 11 a.m. until 8 p.m.

This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: These Corpus Christi restaurants will be open for Christmas in 2023