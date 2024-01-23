Did you guess this Kentucky question right on 'Jeopardy!'? None of the contestants did

On Monday night’s episode of Jeopardy!, contestants and fans were stumped by the final question, and it had Kentucky ties.

Actually, "Kentucky" was the answer.

Ron Waxman, a fan, posted about it on X, formerly Twitter, saying “None of the contestants got it. I did not either.” Others also found the question to be confusing, misleading and even unfair.

What was the clue? Let’s see if our Kentucky residents can get it right.

Final Jeopardy! for Monday, Jan. 22, 2024

The answer, listed under the category “Presidents & Vice Presidents” was:

“The first Vice President & the first President not born in one of the original 13 states were born in this state.”

The contestants, including Ron Cheung, an economics professor from Lakewood Ohio, Daniel Moore, a contract compliance analyst from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and Holly Hassel, an English professor from Calument, Michigan, competed to see who’d advance to the semifinals in the Champions Wildcard tournament.

All three contestants guessed wrong, and it all came down to the wagers.

New Hampshire? Tennessee? No, it's Kentucky.

Hassel, with a wager of $8700, guessed incorrectly with Tennesse, dropping to $100. Similarly, Moore, with the same answer, dropped to $100, previously at $13,200.

Cheung also guessed wrong with New Hampshire, dropping from $14,000 to $1,599, losing $12,401. After the final round, Cheung was deemed the semi-finalist.

Which president and vice president were born in Kentucky?

The clue referred to Abraham Lincoln, born in Kentucky, and Richard Mentor Johnson, Martin Van Buren’s Vice President, also born in the state.

