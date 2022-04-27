Did gunman kill to avenge ex-girlfriend's abuse? Woman testifies at death-penalty murder trial

WEST PALM BEACH — A 41-year-old Boca Raton woman who prosecutors claim was at the heart of a deadly Lake Worth Beach shooting said Tuesday that she had no reason to believe Jonathan Schuler plotted to kill her abusive boyfriend.

Testifying for the prosecution, Nicole Behl said the 37-year-old Schuler never indicated he was angry by the way she was treated by Scott Osterman, much less that he would exact revenge on her behalf.

In a text Schuler sent her months after she broke off what she described as their casual two-month relationship, he apologized for his behavior that prompted her to end their friendship. He also pledged to “always look out for me if he could,” she said.

Jonathan Schuler stands between his defense attorneys as he is introduced to potential jurors by Public Defender Carey Haughwout Monday, August 30, 2021. Schuler is charged with murder in the February 2017 killing of Junior Petit-Bien in Boynton Beach, as well as two other murders in January and March of 2017. Petit-Bien was shot 13 times; Schuler claims self-defense.

But, she insisted, Schuler never expressed any animosity toward Osterman even after she told him about the beatings she suffered during the stormy relationship that ended in March 2016 when Osterman was charged with domestic violence.

“I was shocked,” she said of her reaction to news that the 49-year-old Osterman had been gunned down in his doorway in January 2017.

Occasionally crying, she made no eye contact with Schuler and he didn’t appear to look at her.

Defense questions if prosecutors have enough evidence for guilty verdict

Behl was the last witness to testify in Schuler’s first-degree murder trial that began Friday. He faces the death penalty if convicted.

According to prosecutors, Schuler’s love for Behl propelled him to shoot and kill Osterman, a man Schuler had never met.

Schuler didn’t take the witness stand in his own defense and his lawyers didn’t call anyone to testify on his behalf. But throughout the trial, Public Defender Carey Haughwout has repeatedly raised questions about the evidence prosecutors presented against her client.

Circuit Judge Daliah Weiss ordered jurors to return to court Monday. After they hear closing arguments, they will decide Schuler’s fate. If they find him guilty of first-degree murder, they will return to decide if he deserves to die for Osterman’s slaying.

However, even if he is acquitted, Schuler won’t be released. In November, he was handed a 20-year prison sentence after being convicted of manslaughter for fatally shooting 34-year-old Junior Petit-Bein, the son of his landlord, in February 2017.

Palm Beach County Circuit Judge Daliah Weiss.

Schuler is also awaiting trial in Broward County on a charge of first-degree murder. He is accused of beating 32-year-old co-worker Arcenio Alvarez to death with a crowbar at a construction site in Deerfield Beach in March 2017.

Schuler's role in the death of Petit-Bein loomed large in the moments before Behl was called to testify.

Knowing that it could turn the jury against Schuler, Assistant State Attorney Marci Rex told Weiss that she repeatedly warned Behl not to mention that she knew about Schuler’s involvement in the murder.

Weiss reiterated Rex’s warnings. Further, Behl was barred from telling the jury that she had heard Schuler had been treated for mental illness.

Confidence in Behl's ability to follow orders was running low because she had failed to appear in court on Monday to testify as ordered. A sheriff’s deputy escorted her to the courthouse Tuesday to make sure she would show up.

Woman describes twists in relationship with Jonathan Schuler

While prohibited from talking about Schuler’s treatment for mental issues, Behl told the jury that he sometimes appeared unstable. She said she broke off their relationship after he falsely accused her of taking out an insurance policy on his life.

“How much?” she remembered him asking her during a disjointed conversation that began when her car broke down at a gas station. He wanted to know how much his death was worth to her, she said, adding that his suspicions came out of nowhere.

Convinced she was trying to kill him to cash in on the policy, he left the gas station, walking from West Palm Beach to his home near Hypoluxo and Lawrence roads, she said. Later, she went to his home to talk to him to clear up his confusion.

Instead, he called police, who handed her a trespass warning and ordered her to stay away from him.

“After that I was just done with him,” Behl said.

Months later, she met Osterman at Harry’s Banana Farm, a bar in Lake Worth where she and Schuler had often gone together.

After she broke up with Osterman, Behl said Schuler surprised her one night with the text, apologizing for accusing her of taking out an insurance policy on his life.

Over the next several months, they talked on the phone and texted back and forth, but she said they never met in person.

Sheriff’s detectives contacted her about her relationship with Schuler after they examined his phone.

In it, they found a photo of a handwritten note that included Osterman’s address and the number of the court case in which he was charged with beating Behl.

Behl said she didn’t write the note or give Schuler the case number. If Schuler was interested in the case, she said she told him he could find it online.

Detectives also found a note in the phone that Schuler had apparently written, professing his love for Behl.

“I’m completely under your control, Nicole. I need you. You are everything to me,” the note read. “I want you and no one else.”

Behl testified that she never received the message. A detective told the jury that it didn’t appear to have been sent.

Records also showed that hours before the murder Schuler took an Uber ride from his home to a Walgreens store near Osterman’s house. He booked a return ride shortly after shots rang out.

Throughout the trial, Haughwout questioned the significance of the electronic records that prosecutors are using to implicate Schuler in Osterman’s slaying. She has pointed to others, including a man who was headed to Osterman’s apartment to buy drugs, claiming they could have killed him.

On Tuesday, she pressed Behl about whether Schuler told her he wanted them to reignite their friendship and build a serious relationship.

“No, I don’t remember him trying to start a relationship,” Behl said. “He just wanted to show his appreciation for the person I was and to say that if he could do anything to help or protect me, he would.”

