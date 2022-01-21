Judge: Ex-Hamilton County jail deputy who kicked inmate in the head not guilty of assault

A judge ruled Friday that a former Hamilton County sheriff’s deputy did not commit a crime two years ago when he kicked a jail inmate in the head after the man bit his work boot.

At a bench trial Friday in Hamilton County Municipal Court that lasted about 3½ hours, Judge Bernie Bouchard found Jesse Franklin not guilty of a misdemeanor assault charge.

Bouchard said "the use of force by (Franklin) in this particular situation did not rise to the level of a crime."

The incident happened June 9, 2020. At the time, Franklin was a sergeant at the county jail. He was ultimately fired because of his actions.

The man Franklin kicked, Nick Ballachino, had been taken to the jail by Cincinnati police after being arrested on charges of disorderly conduct while intoxicated and obstructing police. Both men are white.

Ballachino, then 46, became combative, officials said, and at least five deputies initially were involved in restraining him.

After an investigation, Franklin was charged in July 2020 with misdemeanor assault. But a year later, in August 2021, city prosecutors dismissed the charge. Mike Allen, an attorney for Franklin, said in court documents that the charge was dismissed because prosecutors “could find no expert who would say” Franklin’s conduct was criminal or “even unreasonable.”

Then in November 2021, Franklin was again charged with misdemeanor assault. Charging documents, which includes few details, cite a detective’s investigation and video of the incident.

The documents say Franklin kicked Ballachino in the head while he was lying face-down on the floor.

Then-sheriff Jim Neil said at the time that he was outraged by Franklin’s conduct and that it was inconsistent with the agency’s training.

Allen said in court documents that a use of force expert determined Franklin used a “permitted range of force” during the incident.

Video of the incident showed that it was a “rapidly evolving confrontation that lasted over five minutes” and ultimately involved nine officers, the documents say.

Franklin’s kick, according to the documents, didn’t even subdue Ballachino.

According to the documents, the video reveals that Ballachino “continued to both resist and assault the officers while being lifted from the ground, pressed against a wall,” and even after deputies placed a hood over his head because he was spitting at them.

The Enquirer has reached out to a spokeswoman for the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office for comment.

