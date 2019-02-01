Did Hanza Holding AB (publ) (STO:HANZA) Insiders Buy Up More Shares?

Want to help shape the future of investing tools? Participate in a short research study and receive a 6-month subscription to the award winning Simply Wall St research tool (valued at $60)!

We’ve lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Hanza Holding AB (publ) (STO:HANZA).

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

It’s quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

We don’t think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. For example, a Harvard University study found that ‘insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year.’

Check out our latest analysis for Hanza Holding

Hanza Holding Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Director Gerald Engström for kr33m worth of shares, at about kr13.50 per share. So it’s clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company’s future. We generally consider it a positive if insiders have been buying on market, even if the share price has increased a bit since then. Notably Gerald Engström was also the biggest seller, having sold kr34m worth of shares.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid kr48m for 3.59m shares. But they sold 2.50m for kr34m. Overall, Hanza Holding insiders were net buyers last year. The average buy price was around kr13.40. These transactions show that insiders have confidence to invest their own money in the stock, albeit at slightly below the recent price of kr14.45. The chart below shows insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

OM:HANZA Insider Trading February 1st 19 More

If you like to buy stocks alongside management, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Hanza Holding Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we’ve seen significantly more insider buying, than insider selling, at Hanza Holding. Insiders spent kr44m on shares. But we did see insider selling worth kr34m. The buying outweighs the selling, which suggests that insiders may believe the company will do well in the future.

Does Hanza Holding Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 29% of Hanza Holding shares, worth about kr126m. We’ve certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Hanza Holding Insiders?