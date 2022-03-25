How did this happen?

Police say a girl was sexually assaulted by two store clerks after she went to the corner store at 95 Central Park.

#CloserLook

County Executive Adam Bello announced a top-to-bottom review of the county’s probation policies and procedures to determine why a level 2 sex offender was allowed to work less than 1,000 feet from a school. The move came Thursday, five days after a young girl was allegedly raped by two clerks in the back room of a corner store on Central Park in the city. The store is across the street from the campus of the Dr. Freddie Thomas Learning Center, home to two elementary schools. Shadad Alghaithy, 20, convicted in 2021 of disseminating indecent material to minors, and James Hampton, 28, are charged with rape, criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of cannabis, criminal possession of stolen property and unlawful imprisonment.

#OneCanHope

With New York state budget talks underway, lawmakers are considering whether to use the state’s surplus to give motorists a break by knocking nearly 50 cents off a gallon of gas and/or suspending Thruway tolls this summer. Probably not going to happen. Also, the state has a surplus?

#LeavingForGeneva

The Geneva City School District chosen a new superintendent, Bo Wright, who has been Rush-Henrietta’s superintendent since 2018. He’ll take over in Geneva, his hometown, on July 1.

#ItalianBakeries

Lipani’s. Veltre’s. Petrillo’s. Gruttadauria’s. Rochester’s old-time Italian bakeries seem to be closing (or, in the case of Gruttadauria’s, leaving town) at a slow but steady pace. Each time these businesses are shuttered, the news is met with an outpouring of sadness and fond memories. The latest was the bakery most people know as Martusciello’s, but more recently was called Casa Saratoga. It was especially known for its Italian rolls that were the foundation of sandwiches made at home and at restaurants around town. In January, it announced it was closing, perhaps temporarily, or perhaps for good. So, which old-time Italian bakeries are left? And is Rochester's tradition of Italian bakeries dying? More.

See you Monday.

