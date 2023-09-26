‘Did I hear some gunshots?’ 911 calls describe Dayton shooting

Police continue to investigate a shooting that happened in Dayton Monday afternoon.

>>PHOTOS: Police investigating shooting in Dayton

News Center 7 previously reported that officers responded to the shooting in the 1200 block of West First Street, a Dayton Police spokesperson confirmed.

The shooting was reported around 12:50 p.m. Monday afternoon.

Images from the scene show multiple Dayton police cruisers and crime scene tape around a house.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Police investigating shooting in Dayton

News Center 7 got a hold of a pair of 911 calls through a public records request.

One came from a neighbor who heard the shooting.

“A male shot another male and the guy might be dead up there,” a male caller told 911 dispatchers. “She’s up there yelling.”

The caller told dispatchers that he heard gunshots and saw someone running up the street.

“I just heard gunshots and okay I’m like, ‘Did I hear some gunshots?’” he said to someone in the background while still on the phone with dispatchers. “I had to use the phone.”

>>Grandfather killed trying to protect grandson in Montgomery County

A woman was inside the house when the shooting happened.

“Somebody’s been shot!” she yelled to dispatchers. “I need a medic!”

News Center 7 is working to learn if police if found the person who did this and the victim’s condition.

We will continue to provide updates on this developing story.