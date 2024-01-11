Did you hear Nikki Haley has a new website about DeSantis' alleged lies? She talked about it A LOT

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley speaks as she and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis take part in a Republican Presidential Primary Debate at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa hosted by CNN.

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley used a GOP presidential debate in Iowa to heavily market her campaign-funded website against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

"Go to 'DeSantisLies.com,'" Haley said a lot on stage − about a dozen times in the first hour of the debate.

Haley pointed to the website in several responses to questions from CNN moderators Dana Bash and Jake Tapper. The site acts as a rebuttal to DeSantis alleged lies about Haley's conservative record and more.

"It's a shame that we had to put up DeSantisLies.com," Haley said about halfway through the debate. "He's spent more time trying to lie about me than he is about telling the truth about himself."

Hours after former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie announced his exit from the 2024 race, Haley and DeSantis shared the stage for a head-to-head debate in Des Moines, Iowa, days out from the state's caucuses. The two are expected to be vying for second place, behind frontrunner and former President Donald Trump.

