Did you hear the nuclear plant sirens? What was it, and when is the next siren test?

ST. LUCIE COUNTY — All 91 sirens within a 10-mile radius of the St. Lucie Nuclear Power Plant sounded Tuesday morning.

The siren test was part of a biannual nuclear plant exercise conducted by St. Lucie and Martin counties and Florida Power & Light Co., which owns and operates the plant.

"Today is a graded exercise, with officials from FEMA and the Nuclear Regulatory Commission part of that process," said St. Lucie spokesman Erick Gill.

These exercises are conducted yearly, but every two years they are evaluated by state and federal officials.

The drill involves a 1-minute sounding of the sirens, with a message broadcast at the beginning and end, informing people that it was only a test, according to a county news release. People were informed of the drill through social media posts beginning Sunday.

When do nuclear power plant sirens get tested?

Siren tests are to be expected multiple times throughout the year, and are scheduled for the first Thursday of March, June, September and December, according to the St. Lucie County government website.

What would happen in a nuclear emergency?

In the event of an emergency at the St. Lucie Nuclear Power Plant, sirens would sound for at least 5 minutes, followed by instructions or information on local radio and television, according to the news release.

The plant comprises two units, put into service in 1976 and 1983, respectively.

