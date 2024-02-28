Did you hear the tornado sirens last night? Here's why

Indy residents may been woken up to the sounds of outdoor warning sirens in the early morning hours Wednesday as weather threatened to take a bad turn.

The National Weather Service in Indianapolis issued a severe thunderstorm warning at 1:52 a.m. for the area including Greenwood and Lawrence.

The warning was issued when a tornado watch was also in effect for Central Indiana.

Overnight storms in Indy: What happened with the weather last night? Here's what we know, what to expect

Why did sirens go off in Indianapolis?

While the service is not in charge of the sirens, NWS's Joseph Nield said the combination of the watch and warning may have prompted the early morning sirens.

Marion County Emergency Management did not immediately respond to calls from IndyStar.

Expired severe thunderstorm warning from early Wednesday morning overlapped with an earlier tornado watch for Central Indiana.

How to stay safe during tornadoes

There have been more than 1,400 confirmed tornadoes in Indiana since 1950, according to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security.

"Because tornadoes are one of the more common natural-disaster risks the state faces, it is imperative Hoosiers are prepared before one occurs," the agency's website says.

Here's how they recommend staying safe:

Identify safe places to shelter. For optimal protection, choose basements, storm cellars and inner rooms away from doors, windows and outer walls.

If you live in a mobile or manufactured home, identify an alternative shelter such as a single-family home, designated tornado shelter or building built with reinforced concrete. Also, find the best route to this shelter and practice how long it takes to get there.

During tornado warnings, move to the lowest level of a sturdy building. It is best to go to a basement, safe room or storm cellar. If unavailable, use an interior room or hallway without windows.

Stay out of damaged buildings until they have been inspected and cleared by a building official.

Live Indianapolis weather radar

Karl Schneider is an IndyStar environment reporter. You can reach him at karl.schneider@indystar.com. Follow him on Twitter @karlstartswithk

IndyStar's environmental reporting project is made possible through the generous support of the nonprofit Nina Mason Pulliam Charitable Trust.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indy storm sirens rang through the city early this morning. Here's why