How Did Hedge Funds’ APi Group Corporation (APG) Bets Fare?

Debasis Saha
·5 min read

We know that hedge funds generate strong, risk-adjusted returns over the long run, which is why imitating the picks that they are collectively bullish on can be a profitable strategy for retail investors. With billions of dollars in assets, professional investors have to conduct complex analyses, spend many resources and use tools that are not always available for the general crowd. This doesn't mean that they don't have occasional colossal losses; they do. However, it is still a good idea to keep an eye on hedge fund activity. With this in mind, let’s examine the smart money sentiment towards APi Group Corporation (NYSE:APG) and determine whether hedge funds skillfully traded this stock.

APi Group Corporation (NYSE:APG) shares haven't seen a lot of action during the second quarter. Overall, hedge fund sentiment was unchanged. The stock was in 34 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of the third quarter of 2021. Our calculations also showed that APG isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q3 rankings). The level and the change in hedge fund popularity aren't the only variables you need to analyze to decipher hedge funds' perspectives. A stock may witness a boost in popularity but it may still be less popular than similarly priced stocks. That's why at the end of this article we will examine companies such as Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC), Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI), and Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) to gather more data points.

Michael Price MFP Investors
Michael Price MFP Investors

Michael Price of MFP Investors

At Insider Monkey, we scour multiple sources to uncover the next great investment idea. For example, lithium prices have more than doubled over the past year, so we go through lists like the 10 best EV stocks to pick the next Tesla that will deliver a 10x return. Even though we recommend positions in only a tiny fraction of the companies we analyze, we check out as many stocks as we can. Keeping this in mind we're going to analyze the recent hedge fund action regarding APi Group Corporation (NYSE:APG).

Do Hedge Funds Think APG Is A Good Stock To Buy Now?

At Q3's end, a total of 34 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of 0% from the previous quarter. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in APG over the last 25 quarters. So, let's examine which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

Is APG A Good Stock To Buy?
Is APG A Good Stock To Buy?

Among these funds, Viking Global held the most valuable stake in APi Group Corporation (NYSE:APG), which was worth $678.3 million at the end of the third quarter. On the second spot was Empyrean Capital Partners which amassed $103.7 million worth of shares. Permian Investment Partners, Senator Investment Group, and ADW Capital were also very fond of the stock, becoming one of the largest hedge fund holders of the company. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position ADW Capital allocated the biggest weight to APi Group Corporation (NYSE:APG), around 19.45% of its 13F portfolio. Lionstone Capital Management is also relatively very bullish on the stock, designating 10.79 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to APG.

Because APi Group Corporation (NYSE:APG) has faced falling interest from the entirety of the hedge funds we track, it's easy to see that there is a sect of hedge funds who were dropping their entire stakes in the third quarter. It's worth mentioning that Renaissance Technologies said goodbye to the biggest stake of the 750 funds tracked by Insider Monkey, worth an estimated $8.6 million in stock. David Einhorn's fund, Greenlight Capital, also dumped its stock, about $5.2 million worth. These moves are important to note, as total hedge fund interest stayed the same (this is a bearish signal in our experience).

Let's also examine hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to APi Group Corporation (NYSE:APG). These stocks are Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC), Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI), Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI), RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI), Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK), Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO), and Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). This group of stocks' market values resemble APG's market value.

[table] Ticker, No of HFs with positions, Total Value of HF Positions (x1000), Change in HF Position ADC,20,155884,2 AWI,22,480178,5 SIGI,14,27641,0 RLI,18,192378,3 PK,22,201657,3 QTWO,20,178149,1 FLS,21,199851,-6 Average,19.6,205105,1.1 [/table]

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 19.6 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $205 million. That figure was $1332 million in APG's case. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) is the least popular one with only 14 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks APi Group Corporation (NYSE:APG) is more popular among hedge funds. Our overall hedge fund sentiment score for APG is 85. Stocks with higher number of hedge fund positions relative to other stocks as well as relative to their historical range receive a higher sentiment score. Our calculations showed that top 5 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 95.8% in 2019 and 2020, and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 40 percentage points. These stocks returned 29.6% in 2021 and managed to beat the market by another 3.6 percentage points. Hedge funds were also right about betting on APG as the stock returned 9.6% since the end of September (through 1/31) and outperformed the market by an even larger margin. Hedge funds were clearly right about piling into this stock relative to other stocks with similar market capitalizations.

Get real-time email alerts: Follow Api Group Corp (NYSE:APG)

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Giant Pension Sold Apple, Intel, and Qualcomm Stock. Here’s What It Bought.

    Dutch pension PGGM cut investments in Apple, Intel, and Qualcomm in the fourth quarter, and started a position in Nvidia.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain-Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Growth stocks are showing signs of life, and that's great news for Cathie Wood's Ark Invest family of exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Ark Invest publishes its transactions daily, so what did Wood -- Ark Invest's CEO, co-founder, and ace stock-picker -- add to her portfolios on Friday? Tesla Motors (NASDAQ: TSLA), Velo3D (NYSE: VLD), and Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) are some of her new purchases, adding to earlier positions in those stocks.

  • Alphabet Stock Just Split – What Does That Mean & How Does It Affect Your Investments?

    When Alphabet stock split earlier this month, many investors saw their net worth rise rapidly. The 20-for-1 stock split meant that each share of Alphabet, Google's parent company, was now worth 20...

  • Want $2,500 in Annual Dividend Income? Invest $27,100 in This Ultra-High-Yield Stock Trio

    Whether you favor growth, value, or income stocks, there's a pathway to build wealth over time. Then again, there's no denying the outperformance that dividend stocks have demonstrated over the long run. In 2013, J.P. Morgan Asset Management, a division of money-center giant JPMorgan Chase, released a report that looked back at 40 years' worth of data and compared the performance of publicly traded companies that initiated and grew their payouts to companies that didn't pay a dividend.

  • 3 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy No Matter What Happens in 2022

    Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) caused a frenzy last week by announcing a 20-for-1 stock split. This move really won't matter all that much, although it could spur some individual investors to buy the stock and perhaps secure Alphabet a spot in the Dow Jones Industrial Average index. What makes Alphabet unstoppable (and such a great stock to buy) are its moat and its growth prospects.

  • Want $7,000 in Annual Income? Invest $100,000 in These 3 Dividend Stocks

    Buying solid dividend stocks is a great way to supplement how much you make in retirement. If you want $7,000 in annual income, invest $100,000 in these three stocks. If you bought $33,333 worth of Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) shares (one-third of your initial $100,000), the company's dividend would give you around $2,667 in annual income.

  • What the AT&T media spinoff merger will mean for shareholders

    AT&T will be spinning off its WarnerMedia unit as part of a previously-announced $43 billion deal to merge its media business with Discovery.

  • 3 Ultra-Safe Dow Dividend Stocks for February

    The S&P 500 index's level has slumped roughly 6.1% across 2022's trading, and the even more tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index is down roughly 11.3% across the stretch. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is down a much milder 3.4%. The Dow is made up of 30 publicly traded blue chip stocks, and the index tends to hold up relatively well in the face of volatility.

  • 3 Growth Stocks Near 52-Week Lows to Buy Right Now

    The last few months have been brutal for growth stocks. In addition to multiple other factors, macroeconomic shifts and disappointing performance from some industry-leading tech names have led to waning investor confidence in companies with forward-looking valuations. Read on to see why a panel of Motley Fool contributors identified Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM), Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), and Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) as top buys on the heels of recent market turbulence.

  • Adults Back in Charge of Stock Market as Fed Awakens Big Money

    (Bloomberg) -- Institutional investors are striking back in stocks, upending the brief and kooky reign of the retail day trader.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Prime Fee Rising to $180, Not $139, for Many MembersAdults Back in Charge of Stock Market as Fed Awakens Big MoneyGoodbye Easy Money as Hawkish Central Banks Speed Up Rate HikesBeijing’s Olympic City Has Swabs Aplenty, But No Great FirewallU.S. Inflation Is Probably About to Spike Yet Again: Eco WeekSo says veteran market-structure analyst

  • These 3 REITs Pay You Each Month

    Stocks that pay dividends are a natural consideration for investors interested in building wealth over the years and for people in retirement focused on living on their investments. Real estate investment trusts (REITs) can fill both those bills. Here are three to consider: Agree Realty (NYSE: ADC), Dynex Capital (NYSE: DX), and Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ: GOOD).

  • Trouble Ahead: Data Shows Boomers Have Most of Their Money in Stocks as Market Prepares for a Correction — Here’s What You Can Do

    Despite stocks bouncing back on the morning of Jan. 31, the S&P 500 is still on pace for its worst month since Oct. 2020 -- and the slide could spell trouble for seniors who are heavily invested...

  • 3 Income REITs to Buy in February

    Real estate investment trusts (REITs) allow anyone to own a stake in income-producing real estate. This means they can be great for generating passive income. Currently, the average dividend yield across the REIT sector is 2.6%, more than double the 1.2% yield of stocks in the S&P 500.

  • Some investors saw their 2021 gains evaporate in a volatile start to 2022. Here's what they're saying now.

    The stock market experienced stratospheric highs through the first two years of the pandemic.

  • 2 Sizzling Hot Stocks to Buy Right Now

    These stocks fell hard in the recent broader tech sell-off despite each posting triple-digit revenue growth.

  • It's Time to Load Up on These 3 Stocks

    Many fantastic businesses have sold off recently due to their association with high-growth, unprofitable stocks with unrealistic expectations. Three deserving more respect than what they are receiving are Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI), and Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG). While these businesses don't consistently make a profit, each is close to breaking that barrier.

  • 2 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in February

    The Nasdaq Composite has dropped by 11% since the beginning of the year, and many tech giants have performed substantially worse. For instance, shares of streaming companies Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) and Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) are down by 32% and 36%, respectively, since Jan. 1. There are good reasons why both of these companies have lagged the market, but even with the headwinds they have faced, both remain excellent long-term picks to buy in February and hold onto for a long time.

  • 2 Reasons S&P 500 Index Funds Are the Perfect Investment

    Investing your money is a great way to grow it into a much larger sum over time. While there's definitely no such thing as a risk-free investment, there's a degree of protection that comes with buying S&P 500 index funds. Index funds are passively managed funds with a goal of matching the performance of whatever benchmark they're tied to.

  • Here’s What The January Barometer Says About S&P 500’s Performance in 2022

    As goes January, so goes the year. Here’s how the January Barometer may signal the price performance for S&P 500 in 2022 when interpreting with Wyckoff trading method.

  • New Forecasts: Here's What Analysts Think The Future Holds For Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC)

    Celebrations may be in order for Marathon Petroleum Corporation ( NYSE:MPC ) shareholders, with the analysts delivering...