Did Hedge Funds Get BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) Right?

Debasis Saha
·5 min read

Stocks, especially the once high flying technology stocks, had a lousy start to the new year. QQQ lost 9% of its value in January. We aren't certain about the bubbly technology stocks that trade for ridiculously high multiples of their revenues, but we believe top hedge fund stocks will deliver positive returns for the rest of the year. In this article, we will take a closer look at hedge fund sentiment towards BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) at the end of the third quarter and determine whether the smart money was really smart about this stock.

Is BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) a buy right now? The best stock pickers were cutting their exposure. The number of bullish hedge fund positions went down by 3 in recent months. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) was in 44 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of the third quarter of 2021. The all time high for this statistic is 53. Our calculations also showed that BLK isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q3 rankings).

Andrew Sandler of Sandler Capital Management

At Insider Monkey, we scour multiple sources to uncover the next great investment idea. For example, lithium prices have more than doubled over the past year, so we go through lists like the 10 best EV stocks to pick the next Tesla that will deliver a 10x return. Even though we recommend positions in only a tiny fraction of the companies we analyze, we check out as many stocks as we can. With all of this in mind we're going to take a peek at the latest hedge fund action encompassing BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Do Hedge Funds Think BLK Is A Good Stock To Buy Now?

At the end of the third quarter, a total of 44 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of -6% from the second quarter of 2021. By comparison, 39 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in BLK a year ago. With hedgies' positions undergoing their usual ebb and flow, there exists a few notable hedge fund managers who were adding to their stakes substantially (or already accumulated large positions).

Is BLK A Good Stock To Buy?
Is BLK A Good Stock To Buy?

Among these funds, Citadel Investment Group held the most valuable stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK), which was worth $264.8 million at the end of the third quarter. On the second spot was AQR Capital Management which amassed $230.9 million worth of shares. Markel Gayner Asset Management, Adage Capital Management, and Fisher Asset Management were also very fond of the stock, becoming one of the largest hedge fund holders of the company. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Ivy Lane Capital allocated the biggest weight to BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK), around 12.59% of its 13F portfolio. Heard Capital is also relatively very bullish on the stock, earmarking 7.63 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to BLK.

Judging by the fact that BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has witnessed a decline in interest from the aggregate hedge fund industry, it's easy to see that there were a few fund managers that slashed their entire stakes heading into Q4. Interestingly, James Parsons's Junto Capital Management cut the largest stake of the "upper crust" of funds watched by Insider Monkey, valued at close to $121.1 million in stock. Andrew Sandler's fund, Sandler Capital Management, also dropped its stock, about $6.7 million worth. These moves are intriguing to say the least, as aggregate hedge fund interest fell by 3 funds heading into Q4.

Let's now review hedge fund activity in other stocks - not necessarily in the same industry as BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) but similarly valued. These stocks are Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS), TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE), Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD), International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE:IBM), ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW), Sanofi (NYSE:SNY), and American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT). This group of stocks' market values match BLK's market value.

[table] Ticker, No of HFs with positions, Total Value of HF Positions (x1000), Change in HF Position GS,74,5451988,13 TTE,16,1398818,1 AMD,65,5254017,2 IBM,41,1405372,0 NOW,87,7527653,-4 SNY,19,1287779,3 AMT,61,4474779,6 Average,51.9,3828629,3 [/table]

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 51.9 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $3829 million. That figure was $1085 million in BLK's case. ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) is the least popular one with only 16 bullish hedge fund positions. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) is not the least popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still below average. Our overall hedge fund sentiment score for BLK is 46.6. Stocks with higher number of hedge fund positions relative to other stocks as well as relative to their historical range receive a higher sentiment score. This is a slightly negative signal and we'd rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. Our calculations showed that top 5 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 95.8% in 2019 and 2020, and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 40 percentage points. These stocks gained 29.6% in 2021 and surpassed the market again by 3.6 percentage points. Unfortunately, BLK wasn't nearly as popular as these 5 stocks (hedge fund sentiment was quite bearish); BLK investors were disappointed as the stock returned -1.4% since the end of September (through 1/31) and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 5 most popular stocks among hedge funds as all of these stocks already outperformed the market since 2019.

Get real-time email alerts: Follow Blackrock Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’: ET’s Time on Set With the Cast (Flashback)

    ET looks back at our time on set of ’The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,’ with a then 21-year-old Will Smith.

  • 3 Ways to Stake Your Claim to the $30 Trillion Metaverse

    Cloud computing, cybersecurity, telehealth, and even cannabis, represent sustainable double-digit growth opportunities. Put simply, the metaverse is the next iteration of the internet. This means an entirely new digital ecosystem will be built within the metaverse.

  • Why Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and The Sandbox Are Gaining Today

    The cryptocurrency market is posting gains in today's trading session, including big gains for many altcoins. Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE), Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB), and The Sandbox's (CRYPTO: SAND) respective cryptocurrencies were up roughly 3.2%, 4.9%, and 12.2% as of 1:30 p.m. ET Saturday. Lately, cryptocurrencies have been impacted by many of the same catalysts that have shaped valuations in the stock market.

  • Want to Retire With $1 Million? 2 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold

    If you want to make a fortune in stocks, it's time in the market (not timing the market) that matters.

  • Giant Pension Sold Apple, Intel, and Qualcomm Stock. Here’s What It Bought.

    Dutch pension PGGM cut investments in Apple, Intel, and Qualcomm in the fourth quarter, and started a position in Nvidia.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain-Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Growth stocks are showing signs of life, and that's great news for Cathie Wood's Ark Invest family of exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Ark Invest publishes its transactions daily, so what did Wood -- Ark Invest's CEO, co-founder, and ace stock-picker -- add to her portfolios on Friday? Tesla Motors (NASDAQ: TSLA), Velo3D (NYSE: VLD), and Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) are some of her new purchases, adding to earlier positions in those stocks.

  • Want $7,000 in Annual Income? Invest $100,000 in These 3 Dividend Stocks

    Buying solid dividend stocks is a great way to supplement how much you make in retirement. If you want $7,000 in annual income, invest $100,000 in these three stocks. If you bought $33,333 worth of Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) shares (one-third of your initial $100,000), the company's dividend would give you around $2,667 in annual income.

  • What the AT&T media spinoff merger will mean for shareholders

    AT&T will be spinning off its WarnerMedia unit as part of a previously-announced $43 billion deal to merge its media business with Discovery.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Alphabet Stock Before Its Stock Split

    Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) has proven quarter after quarter why it is one of the best businesses on Earth. The Google search engine, YouTube, and Google Cloud parent company has a nearly $2 trillion market cap, making it the third-largest company in the U.S. During its fourth-quarter earnings report issued on Feb. 1, Alphabet announced an astounding $75 billion in revenue for the quarter and $257 billion for the entire year.

  • 3 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy No Matter What Happens in 2022

    Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) caused a frenzy last week by announcing a 20-for-1 stock split. This move really won't matter all that much, although it could spur some individual investors to buy the stock and perhaps secure Alphabet a spot in the Dow Jones Industrial Average index. What makes Alphabet unstoppable (and such a great stock to buy) are its moat and its growth prospects.

  • 3 Ultra-Safe Dow Dividend Stocks for February

    The S&P 500 index's level has slumped roughly 6.1% across 2022's trading, and the even more tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index is down roughly 11.3% across the stretch. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is down a much milder 3.4%. The Dow is made up of 30 publicly traded blue chip stocks, and the index tends to hold up relatively well in the face of volatility.

  • Why Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana Absolutely Skyrocketed Today

    Double-digit gains across the board have investors asking: Is the next bull market rally in crypto underway?

  • 3 Growth Stocks Near 52-Week Lows to Buy Right Now

    The last few months have been brutal for growth stocks. In addition to multiple other factors, macroeconomic shifts and disappointing performance from some industry-leading tech names have led to waning investor confidence in companies with forward-looking valuations. Read on to see why a panel of Motley Fool contributors identified Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM), Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), and Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) as top buys on the heels of recent market turbulence.

  • 3 Income REITs to Buy in February

    Real estate investment trusts (REITs) allow anyone to own a stake in income-producing real estate. This means they can be great for generating passive income. Currently, the average dividend yield across the REIT sector is 2.6%, more than double the 1.2% yield of stocks in the S&P 500.

  • Trouble Ahead: Data Shows Boomers Have Most of Their Money in Stocks as Market Prepares for a Correction — Here’s What You Can Do

    Despite stocks bouncing back on the morning of Jan. 31, the S&P 500 is still on pace for its worst month since Oct. 2020 -- and the slide could spell trouble for seniors who are heavily invested...

  • Some investors saw their 2021 gains evaporate in a volatile start to 2022. Here's what they're saying now.

    The stock market experienced stratospheric highs through the first two years of the pandemic.

  • 2 Sizzling Hot Stocks to Buy Right Now

    These stocks fell hard in the recent broader tech sell-off despite each posting triple-digit revenue growth.

  • 2 Stocks That Could Soar 150% to 180%, According to Wall Street

    Also, companies capable of rising that much within just 12 months tend to be risky, which means it is essential for investors to proceed with caution when investing in them. With that in mind, let's look at two stocks that could more than double in the next year if we go by price targets set forth by Wall Street analysts: Planet 13 Holdings (OTC: PLNH.F) and Curaleaf Holdings (OTC: CURLF). Planet 13 Holdings produces and sells various cannabis products.

  • It's Time to Load Up on These 3 Stocks

    Many fantastic businesses have sold off recently due to their association with high-growth, unprofitable stocks with unrealistic expectations. Three deserving more respect than what they are receiving are Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI), and Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG). While these businesses don't consistently make a profit, each is close to breaking that barrier.

  • 2 Reasons S&P 500 Index Funds Are the Perfect Investment

    Investing your money is a great way to grow it into a much larger sum over time. While there's definitely no such thing as a risk-free investment, there's a degree of protection that comes with buying S&P 500 index funds. Index funds are passively managed funds with a goal of matching the performance of whatever benchmark they're tied to.