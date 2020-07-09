Did Hedge Funds Make The Right Call On Athene Holding Ltd. (ATH) ?

We know that hedge funds generate strong, risk-adjusted returns over the long run, which is why imitating the picks that they are collectively bullish on can be a profitable strategy for retail investors. With billions of dollars in assets, professional investors have to conduct complex analyses, spend many resources and use tools that are not always available for the general crowd. This doesn't mean that they don't have occasional colossal losses; they do. However, it is still a good idea to keep an eye on hedge fund activity. With this in mind, let’s examine the smart money sentiment towards Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) and determine whether hedge funds skillfully traded this stock.

Is Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) ready to rally soon? The best stock pickers were turning less bullish. The number of bullish hedge fund bets went down by 3 lately. Our calculations also showed that ATH isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). ATH was in 32 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of the first quarter of 2020. There were 35 hedge funds in our database with ATH positions at the end of the previous quarter. Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

So, why do we pay attention to hedge fund sentiment before making any investment decisions? Our research has shown that hedge funds' small-cap stock picks managed to beat the market by double digits annually between 1999 and 2016, but the margin of outperformance has been declining in recent years. Nevertheless, we were still able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the S&P 500 ETFs by more than 58 percentage points since March 2017 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that underperformed the market by 10 percentage points annually between 2006 and 2017. Interestingly the margin of underperformance of these stocks has been increasing in recent years. Investors who are long the market and short these stocks would have returned more than 27% annually between 2015 and 2017. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 in our quarterly newsletter. Even if you aren't comfortable with shorting stocks, you should at least avoid initiating long positions in stocks that are in our short portfolio.

With all of this in mind let's take a gander at the latest hedge fund action surrounding Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH).

How have hedgies been trading Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)?

Heading into the second quarter of 2020, a total of 32 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of -9% from the previous quarter. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in ATH over the last 18 quarters. So, let's see which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.