Did Hedge Funds Make The Right Call On Avalara, Inc. (AVLR)?

We know that hedge funds generate strong, risk-adjusted returns over the long run, which is why imitating the picks that they are collectively bullish on can be a profitable strategy for retail investors. With billions of dollars in assets, professional investors have to conduct complex analyses, spend many resources and use tools that are not always available for the general crowd. This doesn't mean that they don't have occasional colossal losses; they do. However, it is still a good idea to keep an eye on hedge fund activity. With this in mind, let’s examine the smart money sentiment towards Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) and determine whether hedge funds skillfully traded this stock.

Is Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) going to take off soon? The best stock pickers were reducing their bets on the stock. The number of bullish hedge fund bets were cut by 13 recently. Our calculations also showed that AVLR isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). AVLR was in 34 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of March. There were 47 hedge funds in our database with AVLR positions at the end of the previous quarter. Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

How have hedgies been trading Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)?

Heading into the second quarter of 2020, a total of 34 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of -28% from the fourth quarter of 2019. By comparison, 27 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in AVLR a year ago. With the smart money's positions undergoing their usual ebb and flow, there exists a few key hedge fund managers who were boosting their stakes meaningfully (or already accumulated large positions).