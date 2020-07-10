Did Hedge Funds Make The Right Call On Axis Capital Holdings Limited (AXS) ?

How do you pick the next stock to invest in? One way would be to spend days of research browsing through thousands of publicly traded companies. However, an easier way is to look at the stocks that smart money investors are collectively bullish on. Hedge funds and other institutional investors usually invest large amounts of capital and have to conduct due diligence while choosing their next pick. They don't always get it right, but, on average, their stock picks historically generated strong returns after adjusting for known risk factors. With this in mind, let’s take a look at the recent hedge fund activity surrounding Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) and determine whether hedge funds had an edge regarding this stock.

Is Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) a marvelous stock to buy now? The best stock pickers were reducing their bets on the stock. The number of bullish hedge fund positions dropped by 2 recently. Our calculations also showed that AXS isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). AXS was in 32 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of March. There were 34 hedge funds in our database with AXS positions at the end of the previous quarter. Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

What does smart money think about Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)?

Heading into the second quarter of 2020, a total of 32 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of -6% from one quarter earlier. By comparison, 31 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in AXS a year ago. With hedge funds' capital changing hands, there exists a select group of noteworthy hedge fund managers who were upping their stakes significantly (or already accumulated large positions).