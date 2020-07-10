Did Hedge Funds Make The Right Call On Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC) ?

At the end of February we announced the arrival of the first US recession since 2009 and we predicted that the market will decline by at least 20% in (see why hell is coming). In these volatile markets we scrutinize hedge fund filings to get a reading on which direction each stock might be going. In this article, we will take a closer look at hedge fund sentiment towards Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) at the end of the first quarter and determine whether the smart money was really smart about this stock.

Is Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) an attractive investment now? Money managers were betting on the stock. The number of long hedge fund positions rose by 4 recently. Our calculations also showed that BHC isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). BHC was in 35 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of March. There were 31 hedge funds in our database with BHC positions at the end of the previous quarter. Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

In the eyes of most shareholders, hedge funds are viewed as underperforming, outdated financial vehicles of years past. While there are more than 8000 funds trading at present, Our researchers choose to focus on the upper echelon of this club, approximately 850 funds. These investment experts watch over most of the hedge fund industry's total asset base, and by tracking their finest investments, Insider Monkey has revealed a few investment strategies that have historically outpaced Mr. Market. Insider Monkey's flagship short hedge fund strategy exceeded the S&P 500 short ETFs by around 20 percentage points annually since its inception in March 2017. Our portfolio of short stocks lost 36% since February 2017 (through May 18th) even though the market was up 30% during the same period. We just shared a list of 8 short targets in our latest quarterly update .

Keeping this in mind let's take a gander at the latest hedge fund action encompassing Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC).

How are hedge funds trading Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)?

Heading into the second quarter of 2020, a total of 35 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 13% from the fourth quarter of 2019. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in BHC over the last 18 quarters. With the smart money's capital changing hands, there exists a few notable hedge fund managers who were increasing their stakes meaningfully (or already accumulated large positions).