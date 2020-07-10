Did Hedge Funds Make The Right Call On Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) ?

Insider Monkey has processed numerous 13F filings of hedge funds and successful value investors to create an extensive database of hedge fund holdings. The 13F filings show the hedge funds' and successful investors' positions as of the end of the first quarter. You can find articles about an individual hedge fund's trades on numerous financial news websites. However, in this article we will take a look at their collective moves over the last 4.5 years and analyze what the smart money thinks of Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) based on that data and determine whether they were really smart about the stock.

Is Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) a buy right now? Investors who are in the know were getting less bullish. The number of bullish hedge fund positions decreased by 13 recently. Our calculations also showed that BERY isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). BERY was in 34 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of the first quarter of 2020. There were 47 hedge funds in our database with BERY holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

If you'd ask most shareholders, hedge funds are perceived as worthless, old investment tools of the past. While there are more than 8000 funds with their doors open at present, Our researchers look at the aristocrats of this club, about 850 funds. These money managers preside over bulk of the hedge fund industry's total capital, and by following their unrivaled investments, Insider Monkey has uncovered several investment strategies that have historically surpassed the S&P 500 index.

At Insider Monkey we scour multiple sources to uncover the next great investment idea. Keeping this in mind let's take a glance at the new hedge fund action surrounding Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY).

How have hedgies been trading Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY)?

Heading into the second quarter of 2020, a total of 34 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of -28% from the previous quarter. On the other hand, there were a total of 40 hedge funds with a bullish position in BERY a year ago. So, let's examine which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.