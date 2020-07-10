Did Hedge Funds Make The Right Call On CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF) ?

At the end of February we announced the arrival of the first US recession since 2009 and we predicted that the market will decline by at least 20% in (see why hell is coming). In these volatile markets we scrutinize hedge fund filings to get a reading on which direction each stock might be going. In this article, we will take a closer look at hedge fund sentiment towards CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) at the end of the first quarter and determine whether the smart money was really smart about this stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) has experienced a decrease in support from the world's most elite money managers recently. CF was in 34 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of the first quarter of 2020. There were 41 hedge funds in our database with CF holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that CF isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

Hedge funds' reputation as shrewd investors has been tarnished in the last decade as their hedged returns couldn't keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices. Our research was able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the S&P 500 ETFs by more than 58 percentage points since March 2017 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that'll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 36% through May 18th. That's why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

[caption id="attachment_339612" align="aligncenter" width="400"] Kerr Neilson of Platinum Asset Management[/caption]

At Insider Monkey we scour multiple sources to uncover the next great investment idea. There is a lot of volatility in the markets and this presents amazing investment opportunities from time to time. For example, this trader claims to deliver juiced up returns with one trade a week, so we are checking out his highest conviction idea. A second trader claims to score lucrative profits by utilizing a "weekend trading strategy", so we look into his strategy's picks. We read hedge fund investor letters and listen to stock pitches at hedge fund conferences. We recently recommended several stocks partly inspired by legendary Bill Miller's investor letter. Our best call in 2020 was shorting the market when the S&P 500 was trading at 3150 in February after realizing the coronavirus pandemic’s significance before most investors. Now we're going to analyze the latest hedge fund action surrounding CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF).

What does smart money think about CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)?

At the end of the first quarter, a total of 34 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of -17% from one quarter earlier. On the other hand, there were a total of 32 hedge funds with a bullish position in CF a year ago. So, let's review which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

Is CF A Good Stock To Buy? More

Of the funds tracked by Insider Monkey, Eminence Capital, managed by Ricky Sandler, holds the largest position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Eminence Capital has a $97.7 million position in the stock, comprising 1.1% of its 13F portfolio. The second most bullish fund manager is Matthew Barrett of Glendon Capital Management, with a $96.4 million position; the fund has 31.5% of its 13F portfolio invested in the stock. Other hedge funds and institutional investors with similar optimism comprise Phill Gross and Robert Atchinson's Adage Capital Management, D. E. Shaw's D E Shaw and Kerr Neilson's Platinum Asset Management. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Glendon Capital Management allocated the biggest weight to CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF), around 31.54% of its 13F portfolio. Moon Capital is also relatively very bullish on the stock, earmarking 5.68 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to CF.