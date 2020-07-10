Did Hedge Funds Make The Right Call On Coherus Biosciences Inc (CHRS) ?

Insider Monkey has processed numerous 13F filings of hedge funds and successful value investors to create an extensive database of hedge fund holdings. The 13F filings show the hedge funds' and successful investors' positions as of the end of the first quarter. You can find articles about an individual hedge fund's trades on numerous financial news websites. However, in this article we will take a look at their collective moves over the last 4.5 years and analyze what the smart money thinks of Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) based on that data and determine whether they were really smart about the stock.

Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) investors should be aware of an increase in activity from the world's largest hedge funds of late. CHRS was in 35 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of March. There were 32 hedge funds in our database with CHRS positions at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that CHRS isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

To most investors, hedge funds are assumed to be underperforming, outdated investment tools of the past. While there are more than 8000 funds with their doors open today, Our researchers look at the moguls of this group, about 850 funds. Most estimates calculate that this group of people handle the majority of the hedge fund industry's total asset base, and by following their finest picks, Insider Monkey has figured out various investment strategies that have historically exceeded the S&P 500 index.

Now we're going to review the latest hedge fund action encompassing Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS).

Hedge fund activity in Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS)

At Q1's end, a total of 35 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 9% from one quarter earlier. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards CHRS over the last 18 quarters. With the smart money's sentiment swirling, there exists a few key hedge fund managers who were increasing their stakes meaningfully (or already accumulated large positions).