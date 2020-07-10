Did Hedge Funds Make The Right Call On Duke Energy Corporation (DUK)?

How do you pick the next stock to invest in? One way would be to spend days of research browsing through thousands of publicly traded companies. However, an easier way is to look at the stocks that smart money investors are collectively bullish on. Hedge funds and other institutional investors usually invest large amounts of capital and have to conduct due diligence while choosing their next pick. They don't always get it right, but, on average, their stock picks historically generated strong returns after adjusting for known risk factors. With this in mind, let’s take a look at the recent hedge fund activity surrounding Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) and determine whether hedge funds had an edge regarding this stock.

Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has experienced a decrease in enthusiasm from smart money of late. Our calculations also showed that DUK isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

Why do we pay any attention at all to hedge fund sentiment? Our research has shown that a select group of hedge fund holdings outperformed the S&P 500 ETFs by 58 percentage points since March 2017 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that'll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 36% through May 18th. That's why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

Keeping this in mind let's review the fresh hedge fund action regarding Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK).

How have hedgies been trading Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK)?

At the end of the first quarter, a total of 35 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of -5% from the fourth quarter of 2019. By comparison, 26 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in DUK a year ago. With hedge funds' positions undergoing their usual ebb and flow, there exists an "upper tier" of noteworthy hedge fund managers who were upping their holdings significantly (or already accumulated large positions).

According to Insider Monkey's hedge fund database, Renaissance Technologies has the biggest position in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK), worth close to $572.5 million, amounting to 0.6% of its total 13F portfolio. The second largest stake is held by Ken Griffin of Citadel Investment Group, with a $301 million position; 0.1% of its 13F portfolio is allocated to the stock. Other professional money managers with similar optimism comprise D. E. Shaw's D E Shaw, John Overdeck and David Siegel's Two Sigma Advisors and Phill Gross and Robert Atchinson's Adage Capital Management. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Electron Capital Partners allocated the biggest weight to Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK), around 15.49% of its 13F portfolio. Blackstart Capital is also relatively very bullish on the stock, earmarking 9.36 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to DUK.