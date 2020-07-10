Did Hedge Funds Make The Right Call On Haemonetics Corporation (HAE) ?

At the end of February we announced the arrival of the first US recession since 2009 and we predicted that the market will decline by at least 20% in (see why hell is coming). In these volatile markets we scrutinize hedge fund filings to get a reading on which direction each stock might be going. In this article, we will take a closer look at hedge fund sentiment towards Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) at the end of the first quarter and determine whether the smart money was really smart about this stock.

Is Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) ready to rally soon? Investors who are in the know were becoming more confident. The number of bullish hedge fund positions went up by 1 lately. Our calculations also showed that HAE isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

In the financial world there are a multitude of indicators stock market investors employ to size up publicly traded companies. Two of the most under-the-radar indicators are hedge fund and insider trading moves. Our experts have shown that, historically, those who follow the best picks of the best investment managers can outpace the broader indices by a healthy margin (see the details here).

Keeping this in mind we're going to check out the latest hedge fund action regarding Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE).

What does smart money think about Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE)?

At the end of the first quarter, a total of 34 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 3% from one quarter earlier. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards HAE over the last 18 quarters. With hedge funds' capital changing hands, there exists an "upper tier" of noteworthy hedge fund managers who were boosting their holdings meaningfully (or already accumulated large positions).

Among these funds, Renaissance Technologies held the most valuable stake in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE), which was worth $217.7 million at the end of the third quarter. On the second spot was Healthcor Management LP which amassed $143.3 million worth of shares. Eminence Capital, Point72 Asset Management, and Nitorum Capital were also very fond of the stock, becoming one of the largest hedge fund holders of the company. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Healthcor Management LP allocated the biggest weight to Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE), around 6.13% of its 13F portfolio. BeaconLight Capital is also relatively very bullish on the stock, designating 5.93 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to HAE.