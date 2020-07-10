Did Hedge Funds Make The Right Call On Metlife Inc (MET) ?

How do you pick the next stock to invest in? One way would be to spend days of research browsing through thousands of publicly traded companies. However, an easier way is to look at the stocks that smart money investors are collectively bullish on. Hedge funds and other institutional investors usually invest large amounts of capital and have to conduct due diligence while choosing their next pick. They don't always get it right, but, on average, their stock picks historically generated strong returns after adjusting for known risk factors. With this in mind, let’s take a look at the recent hedge fund activity surrounding Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) and determine whether hedge funds had an edge regarding this stock.

Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) shareholders have witnessed a decrease in hedge fund interest lately. MET was in 34 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of March. There were 38 hedge funds in our database with MET holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that MET isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

To most stock holders, hedge funds are assumed to be underperforming, old investment tools of the past. While there are more than 8000 funds with their doors open today, Our researchers hone in on the leaders of this group, around 850 funds. These hedge fund managers oversee bulk of all hedge funds' total capital, and by paying attention to their first-class stock picks, Insider Monkey has revealed numerous investment strategies that have historically beaten the broader indices. Insider Monkey's flagship short hedge fund strategy outpaced the S&P 500 short ETFs by around 20 percentage points a year since its inception in March 2017. Our portfolio of short stocks lost 36% since February 2017 (through May 18th) even though the market was up 30% during the same period. We just shared a list of 8 short targets in our latest quarterly update .

[caption id="attachment_25251" align="aligncenter" width="400"] George Soros of Soros Fund Management[/caption]

At Insider Monkey we scour multiple sources to uncover the next great investment idea. There is a lot of volatility in the markets and this presents amazing investment opportunities from time to time. For example, this trader claims to deliver juiced up returns with one trade a week, so we are checking out his highest conviction idea. A second trader claims to score lucrative profits by utilizing a "weekend trading strategy", so we look into his strategy's picks. We read hedge fund investor letters and listen to stock pitches at hedge fund conferences. We recently recommended several stocks partly inspired by legendary Bill Miller's investor letter. Our best call in 2020 was shorting the market when the S&P 500 was trading at 3150 in February after realizing the coronavirus pandemic’s significance before most investors. With all of this in mind we're going to take a peek at the recent hedge fund action regarding Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET).

What have hedge funds been doing with Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)?

At Q1's end, a total of 34 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of -11% from the previous quarter. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards MET over the last 18 quarters. With hedgies' capital changing hands, there exists an "upper tier" of notable hedge fund managers who were boosting their holdings considerably (or already accumulated large positions).