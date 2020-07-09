Did Hedge Funds Make The Right Call On Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH)?

The latest 13F reporting period has come and gone, and Insider Monkey is again at the forefront when it comes to making use of this gold mine of data. We at Insider Monkey have plowed through 821 13F filings that hedge funds and well-known value investors are required to file by the SEC. The 13F filings show the funds' and investors' portfolio positions as of March 31st, a week after the market trough. We are almost done with the second quarter. Investors decided to bet on the economic recovery and a stock market rebound. S&P 500 Index returned almost 20% this quarter. In this article we look at how hedge funds traded Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) and determine whether the smart money was really smart about this stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) shareholders have witnessed a decrease in hedge fund interest of late. PH was in 32 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of March. There were 39 hedge funds in our database with PH positions at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that PH isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

Now we're going to review the new hedge fund action encompassing Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH).

What have hedge funds been doing with Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH)?

At the end of the first quarter, a total of 32 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of -18% from the fourth quarter of 2019. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards PH over the last 18 quarters. So, let's see which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.