Did Hedge Funds Make The Right Call On Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG) ?

The latest 13F reporting period has come and gone. We have plowed through 821 13F filings that hedge funds and well-known value investors are required to file by the SEC. The 13F filings show the funds' and investors' portfolio positions as of March 31st, a week after the market trough. Investors decided to bet on the economic recovery and a stock market rebound. S&P 500 Index returned almost 20% this quarter. In this article we look at how hedge funds traded Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) and determine whether the smart money was really smart about this stock.

Is Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) a buy, sell, or hold? Hedge funds were getting more optimistic. The number of long hedge fund positions inched up by 3 recently. Our calculations also showed that PEG isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). PEG was in 34 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of March. There were 31 hedge funds in our database with PEG positions at the end of the previous quarter. Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

With all of this in mind let's review the fresh hedge fund action encompassing Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG).

What have hedge funds been doing with Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)?

At the end of the first quarter, a total of 34 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of 10% from the fourth quarter of 2019. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards PEG over the last 18 quarters. With hedgies' capital changing hands, there exists a select group of key hedge fund managers who were upping their holdings substantially (or already accumulated large positions).