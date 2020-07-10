Did Hedge Funds Make The Right Call On Roku, Inc. (ROKU) ?

The latest 13F reporting period has come and gone, and Insider Monkey have plowed through 821 13F filings that hedge funds and well-known value investors are required to file by the SEC. The 13F filings show the funds' and investors' portfolio positions as of March 31st, a week after the market trough. Now, we are almost done with the second quarter. Investors decided to bet on the economic recovery and a stock market rebound. S&P 500 Index returned almost 20% this quarter. In this article you are going to find out whether hedge funds thoughtRoku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) was a good investment heading into the second quarter and how the stock traded in comparison to the top hedge fund picks.

Is Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) worth your attention right now? Investors who are in the know were buying. The number of long hedge fund positions inched up by 1 lately. Our calculations also showed that ROKU isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

According to most traders, hedge funds are seen as worthless, outdated financial tools of years past. While there are greater than 8000 funds with their doors open at present, Our researchers choose to focus on the masters of this group, approximately 850 funds. These investment experts shepherd most of the hedge fund industry's total asset base, and by shadowing their inimitable picks, Insider Monkey has determined various investment strategies that have historically outstripped Mr. Market.

With all of this in mind we're going to view the recent hedge fund action regarding Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU).

What have hedge funds been doing with Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)?

At Q1's end, a total of 35 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of 3% from the previous quarter. On the other hand, there were a total of 33 hedge funds with a bullish position in ROKU a year ago. So, let's review which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.