Did Hedge Funds Make The Right Call On Steris Plc (STE) ?

Steris Plc (NYSE:STE) investors should be aware of an increase in hedge fund interest lately. Our calculations also showed that STE isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

How are hedge funds trading Steris Plc (NYSE:STE)?

At the end of the first quarter, a total of 35 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of 6% from the fourth quarter of 2019. By comparison, 21 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in STE a year ago. With hedgies' positions undergoing their usual ebb and flow, there exists a few noteworthy hedge fund managers who were boosting their stakes significantly (or already accumulated large positions).

Among these funds, Select Equity Group held the most valuable stake in Steris Plc (NYSE:STE), which was worth $266.3 million at the end of the third quarter. On the second spot was Fisher Asset Management which amassed $113.6 million worth of shares. Echo Street Capital Management, AQR Capital Management, and Two Sigma Advisors were also very fond of the stock, becoming one of the largest hedge fund holders of the company. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Aubrey Capital Management allocated the biggest weight to Steris Plc (NYSE:STE), around 2.63% of its 13F portfolio. Select Equity Group is also relatively very bullish on the stock, earmarking 1.84 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to STE.