Did Hedge Funds Make The Right Call On SYSCO Corporation (SYY) ?

The latest 13F reporting period has come and gone, and Insider Monkey have plowed through 821 13F filings that hedge funds and well-known value investors are required to file by the SEC. The 13F filings show the funds' and investors' portfolio positions as of March 31st, a week after the market trough. Now, we are almost done with the second quarter. Investors decided to bet on the economic recovery and a stock market rebound. S&P 500 Index returned almost 20% this quarter. In this article you are going to find out whether hedge funds thoughtSYSCO Corporation (NYSE:SYY) was a good investment heading into the second quarter and how the stock traded in comparison to the top hedge fund picks.

SYSCO Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has experienced an increase in enthusiasm from smart money of late. Our calculations also showed that SYY isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

To the average investor there are many signals shareholders use to value publicly traded companies. A pair of the most underrated signals are hedge fund and insider trading activity. Our experts have shown that, historically, those who follow the best picks of the best investment managers can trounce their index-focused peers by a superb margin (see the details here).

Keeping this in mind let's take a look at the new hedge fund action encompassing SYSCO Corporation (NYSE:SYY).

How have hedgies been trading SYSCO Corporation (NYSE:SYY)?

At Q1's end, a total of 35 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 25% from the previous quarter. By comparison, 36 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in SYY a year ago. With the smart money's capital changing hands, there exists a few notable hedge fund managers who were upping their stakes considerably (or already accumulated large positions).

More specifically, Trian Partners was the largest shareholder of SYSCO Corporation (NYSE:SYY), with a stake worth $1080.3 million reported as of the end of September. Trailing Trian Partners was Yacktman Asset Management, which amassed a stake valued at $281 million. AQR Capital Management, Alyeska Investment Group, and Renaissance Technologies were also very fond of the stock, becoming one of the largest hedge fund holders of the company. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Trian Partners allocated the biggest weight to SYSCO Corporation (NYSE:SYY), around 15.57% of its 13F portfolio. Yacktman Asset Management is also relatively very bullish on the stock, setting aside 4.66 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to SYY.