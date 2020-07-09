Did Hedge Funds Make The Right Call On Teleflex Incorporated (TFX) ?

We know that hedge funds generate strong, risk-adjusted returns over the long run, which is why imitating the picks that they are collectively bullish on can be a profitable strategy for retail investors. With billions of dollars in assets, professional investors have to conduct complex analyses, spend many resources and use tools that are not always available for the general crowd. This doesn't mean that they don't have occasional colossal losses; they do. However, it is still a good idea to keep an eye on hedge fund activity. With this in mind, let’s examine the smart money sentiment towards Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) and determine whether hedge funds skillfully traded this stock.

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) shares haven't seen a lot of action during the first quarter. Overall, hedge fund sentiment was unchanged. The stock was in 32 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of the first quarter of 2020. The level and the change in hedge fund popularity aren't the only variables you need to analyze to decipher hedge funds' perspectives. A stock may witness a boost in popularity but it may still be less popular than similarly priced stocks. That's why at the end of this article we will examine companies such as Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR), Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO), and M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) to gather more data points. Our calculations also showed that TFX isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

In the 21st century investor’s toolkit there are dozens of tools stock traders can use to value their stock investments. A pair of the most useful tools are hedge fund and insider trading interest. Our researchers have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the best investment managers can outpace the market by a superb amount (see the details here).

How are hedge funds trading Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)?

At the end of the first quarter, a total of 32 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of 0% from the fourth quarter of 2019. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in TFX over the last 18 quarters. So, let's examine which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

According to publicly available hedge fund and institutional investor holdings data compiled by Insider Monkey, Select Equity Group, managed by Robert Joseph Caruso, holds the most valuable position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). Select Equity Group has a $192.2 million position in the stock, comprising 1.3% of its 13F portfolio. Sitting at the No. 2 spot is Marshall Wace LLP, led by Paul Marshall and Ian Wace, holding a $122.4 million position; 1.2% of its 13F portfolio is allocated to the stock. Remaining professional money managers that hold long positions consist of Arthur B Cohen and Joseph Healey's Healthcor Management LP, Rajiv Jain's GQG Partners and Ken Griffin's Citadel Investment Group. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Healthcor Management LP allocated the biggest weight to Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX), around 5.09% of its 13F portfolio. Osterweis Capital Management is also relatively very bullish on the stock, designating 1.63 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to TFX.